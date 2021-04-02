More than one million Coloradans are fully vaccinated

Coronavirus

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado has reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19. One million people are fully vaccinated against the virus as of Friday morning.

The milestone comes just as the state moves into Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, where all adults 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.

“It’s great news to reach this milestone,” said Brigadier General Scott Sherman, director of the UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force. “Each vaccine is a step toward getting back to normal -- but we can’t stop now. We are focused on ensuring that every Coloradan who wants a vaccine will be able to receive the first dose by the end of May.”

Colorado currently has six community vaccination clinics to help with vaccine administration and access.

To get sign up information for these clinics and providers throughout the state, visit covid19.colorado.gov.