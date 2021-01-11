Pueblo vaccine clinic full before it opens

Coronavirus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Monday's drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Pueblo Mall reached capacity before it even opened.

The clinic, meant for people ages 70 and older, was set to open at 9 a.m. Monday. An advisory from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment just before 8 a.m. said the clinic had reached its quota based on the number of people in line.

The department asked that anyone not already in line not attempt to get in line. It also asked that drivers avoid the area because of heavy traffic.

The health department said it will provide updates on any future clinics on its website, www.pueblohealth.org/vaccine. Those clinics are dependent on vaccine shipments it gets.