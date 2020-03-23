Coronavirus rules slow process of adopting pets in Colorado Springs area

Coronavirus

Last week's order by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people -- in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus -- apparently affected the ability of people to adopt pets at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Many people who went to the facility for that purpose last weekend said that lines were longer than usual and wait times to see available cats and dogs lasted several hours.

On Monday, however, the lines shortened and new pet owners said they waited no longer than an hour to go through the process.

HSPPR Spokeswoman Gretchen Pressley said as of Monday morning, only 20 dogs and cats were available at the facility -- but many dogs were claimed during the day as a steady stream of people arrived.

"Those animals have gone through the five-day waiting period required by law," she said. "There will be more animals available as they gradually go through that period. We're glad that so many people want to take care of the animals we have here."

Pressley said no more than five people are allowed in the section of the facility where lost and stray animals are brought, and a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the larger area where adoptions take place.

"We started those rules last week and they seem to be working," she said. "I don't think there's an increase in adoptions. That's holding steady."

It also appears that most of the new pet owners were not seeking animals as companions during long periods at home caused by layoffs, quarantine or isolation related to the virus.

"We just always wanted a dog and felt like this was the right time to get one," a new pet owner said.