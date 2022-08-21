For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a minor in New York state

By Samantha Beech and Isa Kaufman Geballe, CNN

A minor in New York state has reportedly contracted monkeypox — a first among children in the state and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the US.

The child lives in New York but not in New York City, according to state health department data released last week. The data does not list the child’s gender, city of residence nor how the minor became infected.

New York Department of Health spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said she was not able to disclose the minor’s age.

“In instances where the number of cases is small, patient confidentiality prohibits the Department from disclosing this information,” Pomeroy said.

Previously, at least two other children in the US have had cases of monkeypox, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One case involved a California toddler, and the other involved an infant who is not a US resident.

The two cases are unrelated and probably the result of household transmission, the CDC said. Public health officials are investigating how the children got infected.

Since the monkeypox outbreak began in May, most cases have occurred among men who have sex with men. But anyone can catch the virus through close skin-to-skin contact.

In the case of children, the CDC said, this could include “holding, cuddling, feeding, as well as through shared items such as towels, bedding, cups, and utensils.”

The CDC said the Jynneos vaccine is being made available for children through special expanded use protocols.

The agency has also developed new guidance for health care providers about identifying, treating and preventing monkeypox in children and teens.

CNN Health’s Brenda Goodman and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.