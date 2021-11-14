Oregon Lox Company recalls smoked salmon because of potential listeria contamination

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The Oregon Lox Company is recalling several of its smoked salmon lox products because of potential listeria contamination, the company said.

The lot number is 22821, and the products are Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox, 3-ounce package; Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox, 1-pound pack; Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox, sliced; North Coast Traditional Nova Lox; North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim, 3 pounds; Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox, unsliced; and Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox, 8-ounce pack, the company said in a release the US Food and Drug Administration posted on Friday.

The products were distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington.

Listeria can be fatal for young children and frail or elderly people, according to the release.

In healthy people, it can cause short-term symptoms including fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, the company said.

Anyone who has bought these products should dispose of them or return them to the store where they were bought.

No illnesses had been reported from the products at the time of the release, the company said.

The recall was issued after “routine sampling” by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, according to the release.

