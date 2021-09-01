Whipped Greek Yogurt With Cardamom, Date and Pistachios

CNN - Health

Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN

Elevate your breakfast by whipping Greek yogurt with warm cardamom spice. A topping of medjool dates adds sweetness and pistachios lend crunch. Whole-milk Greek yogurt is rich in protein compared to regular yogurt, providing a great boost to your morning meal.

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

2 small medjool dates, finely chopped

1 tablespoon raw pistachios, finely chopped

1/8 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, add the cardamom, vanilla and maple syrup. Next, add yogurt.

Using a whisk, mix yogurt until whipped to a thick, smooth consistency, about 30 seconds.

2. Divide the yogurt between 2 bowls and top each with half of dates. Sprinkle each serving with half of pistachios and orange zest.

Serve immediately. If desired, drizzle with maple syrup to adjust sweetness to taste and serve with fresh fruit on the side.

Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women’s health.