Vegetable Frittata Egg Muffins

Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN

Whip up a batch of these make-ahead egg muffins for quick, satisfying breakfasts on the go. Eggs are high in protein, which means greater fullness from your morning meal. These vegetable frittata muffins are also freezable, which means there is no excuse to skip breakfast!

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

½ tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil spray

6 regular eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 green onions, finely sliced

½ medium red bell pepper, finely chopped (about ½ cup)

½ medium green bell pepper, finely chopped (about ½ cup)

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/2 cup feta, crumbled

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Lightly brush the cups in a standard nonstick 12-cup muffin pan with oil and set aside.

3. In a bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper.

4. Add green onions, bell peppers, parsley and feta. If using, add pepper flakes. Stir to combine.

5. Fill each muffin cup with egg mixture about two-thirds of the way up, dividing evenly among all 12 muffin cups.

6. Bake until egg mixture rises and is set and golden, 15-18 minutes.

7. Use a butter knife to gently loosen the muffin sides and serve immediately. Make ahead: Can be made 3 days in advance. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate. Muffins can also be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women’s health.