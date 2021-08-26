With more than 100,000 people in the hospital with Covid-19 in the US, this August is worse than last, expert says
By Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna, CNN
More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US — the first time that level has been reached since January — as medical workers say they’re once again struggling to treat waves of patients.
The latest figure, amid a summer surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, is also more than double what it was on the same day last year, when vaccines were not available as they are now.
Hospitals and researchers have been saying the vast majority of this year’s hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. The availability of vaccines makes the current hospitalization surge tragic, Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee, told CNN Wednesday.
“The numbers now … are actually in many ways worse than last August,” Offit said. “Last August, we had a fully susceptible population, (and) we didn’t have a vaccine. Now, we have half the country vaccinated … but nonetheless the numbers are worse.
“The Delta variant is one big game changer,” he said.
Covid-19 hospitalizations and cases have soared since late June as the Delta variant gained dominance in the US.
More than 100,317 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals Wednesday — more than six times higher than the figure was roughly nine weeks ago, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The only other period that figure was above 100,000 was from late November to early January, when the country saw a major surge in cases.
Fully vaccinated people are far less likely than unvaccinated people to be hospitalized with Covid-19, a recent study from Los Angeles County affirmed.
Infection and hospitalization rates among unvaccinated people were 4.9 and 29.2 times, respectively, those in fully vaccinated persons on July 25, researchers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health wrote in the study, which was published this week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Very few fully vaccinated people with coronavirus infection went to a hospital: 3.2%, of them were hospitalized, 0.5% were admitted to an intensive care unit and 0.2% required mechanical ventilation, the researchers said.
The study included data on coronavirus infections that occurred in Los Angeles County from May 1 through July 25. The data, which involved both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, included only laboratory-confirmed cases of infection and were representative of infections in the county alone, not the entire United States.
“The findings in this report are similar to those from recent studies indicating that Covid-19 vaccination protects against severe Covid-19 in areas with increasing prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant,” the researchers wrote.
The country has averaged more than 152,400 new Covid-19 cases a day over the past week — more than 13 times what the figure was about nine weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
12-hour wait in a Tampa emergency room
With 48.3% of the US still not fully vaccinated, hospitals are straining to keep up with incoming patients as cases rise.
Florida has been hit particularly hard, with the worst per capita Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the country — about 80 per 100,000 people. That’s followed by Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, each with more than 55 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to HHS data.
“I had to turn away a cancer patient that needed an emergency treatment,” Florida oncologist Dr. Nitesh Paryani told CNN. “For the first time in 60 years of my family’s history of treating cancer, we had to turn someone away … We just didn’t have a bed. There was simply no room in the hospital to treat the patient.”
Paryani said his Tampa emergency room recently had a 12-hour wait.
In New Mexico, the acting secretary of health, Dr. David Scrase, said if nothing changes, the state is on track to reach crisis standards of care within the next week to accommodate the continued rise in cases.
Covid-19 intensive care hospitalizations have risen so quickly, officials are having trouble creating accurate charts to illustrate it, Scrase said.
“Because we’re at over 100% capacity, these beds are filled before we get time to make the map,” he said.
Some leaders change tactics, others double down
As cases have surged across much of the country, some leaders have implemented measures to mitigate spread, while others have pushed back on those types of moves.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that all public school teachers and staff, all higher-education personnel and students, and health care workers in a variety of settings must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 5 or face regular testing requirements.
Illinois is also instituting a statewide indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, he said.
Pritzker said the requirements are aimed at protecting the most vulnerable residents — children ineligible to be vaccinated and elderly people with weakened immune systems — as well as hospitals with limited staffing and space.
“My number one concern is right now keeping the health care system available, not just for people who may get Covid but for people who have other problems and are taken to the hospital,” he said.
On Maui, in Hawaii, Mayor Michael Victorino asked residents and visitors to respond to soaring cases and hospitalizations there by avoiding unnecessary activities for at least three weeks. Victorino is also asking Gov. David Ige for approval of new mandatory restrictions on gathering sizes.
“This is not rocket science, everyone. It’s real simple,” Victorino said Tuesday. “We’ve got to step it up again.”
Meanwhile, the governors of Texas and Florida have doubled down on their stances against mandates for vaccination and masks.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday extending the current policy prohibiting vaccination mandates by “any government entity” throughout the state, according to a statement from his office.
And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously issued an executive order banning mask mandates in schools, reiterated Wednesday that school districts imposing mask mandates “are violating state law.”
“We think the parents are best situated to make that decision and if these entities are going to violate state law … there’s consequences for that,” DeSantis said, responding to questions from reporters.
Texas children’s hospital sets weekly case record
With no vaccines available to children under 12 and school starting up across the country, experts are concerned about the growing number of infections among children.
Texas Children’s Hospital is seeing an unprecedented surge of pediatric coronavirus cases, with a record number of kids being hospitalized for the virus and children are showing up sicker than before, Dr. Jim Versalovic, interim pediatrician in chief at the Houston-based hospital system told CNN.
“We have reached new records in the Delta surge,” Versalovic said Wednesday. “We had reached a high over 900 cases in one week, in early January of 2021. That was our winter surge peak. We have now exceeded 1,300 cases in one week.”
Earlier this year and last year, many children who tested positive for coronavirus had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, he said.
“What we’re seeing now are more symptomatic children and children with very prominent fever, congestion, fatigue and other symptoms,” including a cough, he said. “A greater proportion of children who are infected with the Delta variant are presenting with symptomatic infections, with notable symptomatology,” he added. “We’ve seen more infants and young children presenting with symptomatic infection and hospitalized with Covid-19.”
And in Louisiana, the state department of health said Wednesday that a child under the age of 1 died due to Covid-19, the first death in a child that young in the state in more than six months, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard, Eric Levenson, Lauren Mascarenhas, Kiely Westhoff, Andy Rose, Carma Hassan, Keith Allen, Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
Comments
12 Comments
“And in Louisiana, the state department of health confirmed Wednesday that a child under the age of 1 died due to Covid-19, the first death in a child that young in the state in more than six months, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.”
Doesn’t this happen every year with the normal flu?
Actually it is more than that.
So we have higher numbers than before when there was not a vaccine…. So now we have the vaccine and around 70% of the population got the shot and we are seeing higher numbers…
Moderators again…can’t post…so guess what you get in return KRDO?
1010100 01101000 01100101 01110011 01100101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01101110 01110101 01101101 01100010 01100101 01110010 01110011 00100000 01110111 01101000 01101001 01100011 01101000 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101110 01101111 00100000 01110110 01100001 01101100 01101001 01100100 01101001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01101010 01110101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01101100 01101001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 01111001 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01100010 01100101 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100110 01110010 01101111 01101101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01100010 01100101 01100111 01101001 01101110 01101110 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01100100 01110101 01110010 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110111 01101000 01101111 01101100 01100101 00100000 00100010 01010011 01100011 01100001 01101101 01100100 01100101 01101101 01101001 01100011 00100010 00101110 00100000 01010100 01101000 01100101 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01101110 01101111 00100000 00100010 01110100 01110010 01110101 01100101 00100010 00100000 01110011 01110100 01100001 01110100 01110011 00100000 01101111 01110010 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01101001 01101110 01110011 01110100 01101001 01100111 01100001 01110100 01101111 01110010 01110011 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01100011 01110010 01100001 01110000 00100000 01110111 01101001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01100010 01100101 00100000 01100101 01111000 01110000 01101111 01110011 01100101 01100100 00101110 00100000 01001001 00100000 01110100 01101111 01101111 01101011 00100000 01110011 01110100 01100001 01110100 01110011 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01100011 01101111 01101100 01101100 01100101 01100111 01100101 00101110 00101110 00101110 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100011 01100001 01101110 00100000 01101101 01100001 01101110 01101001 01110000 01110101 01101100 01100001 01110100 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101110 01111001 00100000 01101110 01110101 01101101 01100010 01100101 01110010 00100000 01100001 01110100 00100000 01100001 01101110 01111001 00100000 01110100 01101001 01101101 01100101 00100000 01110111 01101001 01110100 01101000 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 01110010 00100000 01100011 01101000 01101111 01101111 01110011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101111 01101110 00100000 01110111 01101000 01100001 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110010 01100101 01110011 01110101 01101100 01110100 01110011 00100000 01110111 01101001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01100010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01110101 01110011 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01101100 01101001 01100101 01110011 00100000 01100011 01101111 01101110 01110100 01101001 01101110 01110101 01100101 00101110 00100000
Shalom!
This is also what I was taught in Statistics in college. Also, doing a lot more investigative work I found that these Big Pharma companies are still in fact still IMMUNE from LIABILITY under the PREP Act (Except willful misconduct). This is concerning because the government created this Act to protect effectively every person involved with the supply chain of this vaccine. NOBODY INCLUDING OUR OWN GOVERNMENT WANTS TO BE LEGALLY LIABLE FOR THIS VACCINE, THE QUESTION WE ALL SHOULD BE ASKING IS WHY!
…
“[s]ubject to other provisions of [the PREP Act], a covered person shall be immune from suit and liability under federal and state law with respect to all claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or use by an individual of a covered countermeasure if a Declaration has been issued with respect to such countermeasure.”
…
“This Declaration includes all persons and en t i t ies defined as Covered Persons under the PREP Act (PHS Act 317F-3(i)(2)) as well as others set out in paragraphs (3), (4), (6), (8)(A) and (8)(B).
…
The PREP Act’s liability immunity applies to “Covered Persons” with respect to administration or use of a Covered Countermeasure. The term “Covered Persons” has a specific meaning and is defined in the PREP Act to include manufacturers, distributors, program planners, and qualified persons, and their officials, agents, and employees, and the United States. The PREP Act further defines the terms “manufacturer,” “distributor,” “program planner,” and “qualified person” as described below.
…
A manufacturer includes a contractor or subcontractor of a manufacturer; a supplier or licenser of any product, intellectual property, service, research tool or component or other article used in the design, development, clinical testing, investigation or manufacturing of a Covered Countermeasure; and any or all the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, and @ssigns of a manufacturer.
…
A distributor means a person or en t i t y engaged in the distribution of drugs, biologics, or devices, including but not limited to: Manufacturers; re-packers; common carriers; contract carriers; air carriers; own-label distributors; private-label distributors; jobbers; brokers; warehouses and wholesale drug warehouses; independent wholesale drug traders; and retail pharmacies.
…
A program planner means a state or local government, including an Indian tribe; a person employed by the state or local government; or other person who supervises or administers a program with respect to the administration, dispensing, distribution, provision, or use of a Covered Countermeasure, including a person who establishes requirements, provides policy guidance, or supplies technical or scientific advice or @ssistance or provides a facility to administer or use a Covered Countermeasure in accordance with the Secretary’s Declaration. Under this definition, a private sector employer or community group or other “person” can be a program planner when it carries out the described activities.
…
A qualified person means a licensed health professional or other individual authorized to prescribe, administer, or dispense Covered Countermeasures under the law of the state in which the Covered Countermeasure was prescribed, administered, or dispensed; or a person within a category of persons identified as qualified in the Secretary’s Declaration. Under this definition, the Secretary can describe in the Declaration other qualified persons, such as volunteers, who are Covered Persons. Section V describes other qualified persons covered by this Declaration.
…
The PREP Act also defines the word “person” as used in the Act: A person includes an individual, partnership, corporation, @ssociation, en t i t y, or public or private corporation, including a federal, state, or local government agency or department.”
…
Cited from https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/legal/prepact/Pages/default.aspx
01000001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01110011 01110100 01101001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110000 01101100 01100001 01100011 01100101 00101100 00100000 01100101 01110110 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100001 01100110 01110100 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01000110 01000100 01000001 00100000 01100001 01101110 01101110 01101111 01110101 01101110 01100011 01100101 01100100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 00100010 01000110 01110101 01101100 01101100 00100000 01000001 01110000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01110110 01100001 01101100 00100010 00101110 00100000 00100000 01001001 01110100 00100000 01110011 01101000 01101111 01110101 01101100 01100100 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01100010 01100101 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100001 01101110 01101110 01101111 01110101 01101110 01100011 01100101 01100100 00100000 01101100 01101001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101101 01100010 01110101 01101100 01100001 01101110 01100011 01100101 00100000 01100011 01101000 01100001 01110011 01100101 01110010 00100000 01100011 01101111 01101101 01101101 01100101 01110010 01100011 01101001 01100001 01101100 01110011 00100000 01110111 01101001 01110100 01101000 00100000 01100001 01101110 00100000 01100001 01110011 01110100 01100101 01110010 01101001 01110011 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01110011 01101101 01100001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01110000 01110010 01101001 01101110 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01000110 01000011 01000011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 01101111 01110111 01110011 00100000 01110011 01110100 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01100001 00100000 01101110 01101111 01110010 01101101 01100001 01101100 00100000 01100110 01101111 01101110 01110100 00100000 01110011 01101001 01111010 01100101 00101100 00100000 00100010 01000110 01000100 01000001 00100000 01100001 01101110 01101110 01101111 01110101 01101110 01100011 01100101 01110011 00100000 01010000 01000110 01101001 01111010 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110110 01100001 01100011 01100011 01101001 01101110 01100101 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01000110 01110101 01101100 01101100 01111001 00100000 01000001 01110000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01110110 01100101 01100100 00101010 00101110 00100010 00100000 00100000 00001010 01110100 01101000 01100101 01101110 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01100001 00100000 01100110 01101111 01101110 01110100 00100000 01110011 01101001 01111010 01100101 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 00110100 00100000 01110011 01110100 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 00001010 00100010 01000110 01110101 01101100 01101100 00100000 01100001 01110000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01110110 01100001 01101100 00100000 01100100 01101111 01100101 01110011 00100000 01101110 01101111 01110100 00100000 01101001 01101110 01100011 01101100 01110101 01100100 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01100001 01100010 01101001 01101100 01101001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100110 01101001 01101100 01100101 00100000 01100001 00100000 01101100 01100001 01110111 01110011 01110101 01101001 01110100 00100000 01100001 01100111 01100001 01101001 01101110 01110011 01110100 00100000 01100001 01101110 01111001 01101111 01101110 01100101 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100111 01100001 01110010 01100100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110110 01100001 01100011 01100011 01101001 01101110 01100101 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01100001 01101110 01111001 00100000 01100100 01100001 01101101 01100001 01100111 01100101 01110011 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01100100 01110101 01100011 01110100 00100000 01101101 01100001 01111001 00100000 01100011 01100001 01110101 01110011 01100101 00100000 01101111 01110010 00100000 01100100 01101111 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101110 00100000 00100000 01000100 01101111 00100000 01101110 01101111 01110100 00100000 01110100 01100001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01000011 01101111 01101101 01101001 01110010 01101110 01100001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01101001 01100110 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01110010 01100111 01101001 01100011 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01000011 01101111 01101101 01101001 01110010 01101110 01100001 01110100 01111001 00101110 00100000 00100000 01001000 01101111 01110111 00100000 01110111 01101001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01101011 01101110 01101111 01110111 00100000 01101001 01100110 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01110010 01100111 01101001 01100011 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01000011 01101111 01101101 01101001 01110010 01101110 01100001 01110100 01111001 00111111 00100000 00100000 01011001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01110111 01101001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01110100 01100001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01000011 01101111 01101101 01101001 01110010 01101110 01100001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100110 01101001 01101110 01100100 00100000 01101111 01110101 01110100 00100000 01101001 01100110 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01110010 01100111 01101001 01100011 00100000 01101010 01110101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01101100 01101001 01101011 01100101 00100000 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 01111001 00100000 01101111 01110100 01101000 01100101 01110010 00100000 01101101 01100101 01100100 01101001 01100011 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101111 01101110 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01110010 01100111 01101001 01100011 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100001 01100011 01110100 01101001 01101111 01101110 00100000 01110111 01100001 01110010 01101110 01101001 01101110 01100111 00101100 00100000 01100010 01100101 01100011 01100001 01110101 01110011 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 01110010 01100101 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01101110 01101111 00100000 01110011 01101011 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110000 01110010 01101001 01100011 01101011 00100000 01110100 01100101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01110100 01100101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 01100101 01110010 01100111 01101001 01100011 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100001 01100011 01110100 01101001 01101111 01101110 01110011 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01110000 01110010 01100101 01110011 01100011 01110010 01101001 01100010 01100101 01100100 00100000 01101101 01100101 01100100 01101001 01100011 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101111 01101110 01110011 00101110 00100000 00100000 01011001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100011 01100001 01101110 00100000 01100001 01110011 01101011 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100100 01101111 01100011 01110100 01101111 01110010 00100000 01101001 01100110 00100000 01000011 01101111 01101101 01101001 01110010 01101110 01100001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110010 01101001 01100111 01101000 01110100 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101100 00100000 01100010 01110101 01110100 00100000 01110010 01100101 01101101 01100101 01101101 01100010 01100101 01110010 00100000 01101000 01100101 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01110011 01101111 00100000 01100011 01101111 01110110 01100101 01110010 01100101 01100100 00100000 01100010 01111001 00100000 01101001 01101101 01101101 01110101 01101110 01101001 01110100 01111001 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 01101100 01101001 01100001 01100010 01101001 01101100 01101001 01110100 01111001 00101100 00100000 01110011 01101111 00100000 01101001 01110100 00100000 01100100 01101111 01100101 01110011 01101110 00100111 01110100 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100001 01101100 01101100 01111001 00100000 01100001 01100110 01100110 01100101 01100011 01110100 00100000 01101000 01101001 01101101 00100000 00101111 01101000 01100101 01110010 00100000 01101111 01101110 01100101 00100000 01110111 01100001 01111001 00100000 01101111 01110010 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01101111 01110100 01101000 01100101 01110010 00101110 00100010 00100000 00100000 00001010 01010100 01101000 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100010 01100001 01100011 01101011 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100001 00100000 01101100 01100001 01110010 01100111 01100101 00100000 01100110 01101111 01101110 01110100 00100000 01110011 01101001 01111010 01100101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01101101 01101001 01100100 01100100 01101100 01100101 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110011 01100011 01110010 01100101 01100101 01101110 00100000 01110011 01110100 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00101100 00001010 00100010 01010111 01100101 00100000 01100011 01100001 01110010 01100101 00101100 00100000 01100001 01100010 01101111 01110101 01110100 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00101110 00101010 00101010 00100010 00001010 01010100 01101000 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100010 01100001 01100011 01101011 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01100110 01101111 01101110 01110100 00100000 01110011 01101001 01111010 01100101 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 00110100 00101110 00001010 00100010 01001111 01110101 01110010 00100000 01100011 01100001 01110010 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101001 01110011 00100000 01110011 01110101 01100010 01101010 01100101 01100011 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100011 01101000 01100001 01101110 01100111 01100101 00100000 01101111 01110010 00100000 01101111 01100110 01110100 01100101 01101110 00100000 01100001 01110000 01110000 01100101 01100001 01110010 00100000 01100001 01110011 00100000 01101001 01101110 01100100 01101001 01100110 01100110 01100101 01110010 01100101 01101110 01100011 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100001 01101110 01111001 01101111 01101110 01100101 00100111 01110011 00100000 01110000 01101100 01101001 01100111 01101000 01110100 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100111 01100001 01110010 01100100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01110100 01100001 01101011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01000011 01101111 01101101 01101001 01110010 01101110 01100001 01110100 01111001 00101110 00100010 00001010
no Adam Sam Sam
no Boy Union Mary
no Tom Ida Tom
no Adam Nora Adam Lincoln
what bombed this one?
It was Papa Romeo India Charlie Kilo. You/we need to go back to our elementary & middle school playground days and remember all the “naughty words” that were the rage! Granted, that was much longer ago for some of us!
Here’s my current list of words I’ve had problems with. As RMC SS said, it’s anything that includes a child’s “naughty words”, as well as some obvious swear words:
A s s u m e
A s s e s s
B u m m e r
M a s s i v e
C o n s t i t u t e s
E m b a r r a s s e d
C l a s s i c
P a s s p o r t
C o n s t i t u t i o n
C o n s t i t u e n t s
C i r c u m s t a n c e s
P o r n o g r a p h y
S u b s t i t u t e
.
In most of those the offending sequence can be readily seem, but I’m still not sure about a couple of them . . .
Not so many RMC lol I remember them well! Thanks for the reminder!
You can remember last week, eh?
You are a funny funny man Check…thanks for the joke of the day!