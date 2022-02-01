Pueblo school districts differ on mask-wearing mandates

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 26th, the Pueblo Board of Health decided to put the decision to mask up Pueblo students in the hands of each school district, District 60 and District 70. In the months leading up to this decision, each school district wrote a letter to the board expressing how they wish to handle masking their students.

https://twitter.com/SeanRiceTV/status/1488602204047089664

In the letter D60 sent on January 20, the district's Board of Education says they are in a, "very real pandemic and the myriad challenges it presents has become politicized.

"This often leads to the focus being shifted away from science and proven measures to combat the virus," the letter reads. "Regrettably, uninformed voices often seem loudest, but as far as our District leadership is concerned, the work you are doing to mitigate the spread of the virus in our community, and in turn our schools, is truly commendable and very much appreciated."

The District 60 Board says they are in full support of a mask mandate because it is a vital tool in keeping their schools open. The letter ends by saying, "At the end of the day, reason and science, rather than politically-driven falsehoods, will be the tools that defeat this persistent enemy."

On December 10th, School District 70 Board of Education members drafted a letter to the Pueblo Board of Health opposing a mask mandate in their schools.

The letter reads, "It is being evident within our schools that these measures are being detrimental to our children. The decisions to mask or vaccinate children should solely rest on the students, their parents, and their doctors," the D70 BOE said.

The board members stated that the mandates have never had a clear end in sight, and they have caused undue strain on the learning system. They add, "We as a community are tired of being forced to adhere to mandates that are not proving effective in comparison to the despair that they are causing to students and our community," the letter reads.

The Public Health Order requiring masks be worn in all Pueblo schools has been in place since the end of August 2021. Last week, a revised order was put in place allowing the district to opt out of the mask order if they choose so.

A District 70 Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 P.M. A COVID mitigation topic is an action item on the meeting's agenda.