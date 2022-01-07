State health officials say data processing issue led to under-reporting of cases

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced due to a data processing issue, cases were under-reported over two days.

Thursday, the CDPHE said most case reporting had not been updated and case counts for Wednesday, Jan. 5, are likely to change.

Health officials said their systems were not communicating correctly, leading to a "significant undercount" of cases since Wednesday.

The CDPHE said data on hospitalization, testing, and deaths were not affected.