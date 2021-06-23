Pueblo Mall COVID-19 vaccine site now open Thursday through Saturday

Health

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Wednesday, vaccination rates in Pueblo County remain far behind El Paso County and the rest of Colorado. Now, officials are trying to make it easier for residents to get a shot.

The county's latest community vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall now operates Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The site is open to anyone ages 12 and older.

The Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, ran through FEMA, closed on June 14.

COVID-19 testing remains open at the same exact side on the mall grounds Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There are now more than 20 locations across Pueblo County that offer vaccines.

