First responders in Southern Colorado honor Coloradans lost to COVID-19

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday marked one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado.

On March 5, 2020, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment identified the first known case of COVID-19 in the state.

On March 6, 2020, El Paso County Public Health identified the first known COVID-19 case in the county.

To honor the nearly 6,000 Coloradans lost to the virus, Governor Jared Polis hosted a virtual statewide address from the Colorado State Capitol.

The State Capitol was lit by magenta lights. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.

Gov. Jared Polis

Gov. Polis invited all Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations to participate in the virtual statewide Evening of Remembrance.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared a video of flashing their lights.

All Colorado Springs Fire stations lit up their fire apparatus in front of the stations at 6 p.m. for one minute.

Additionally, El Paso County Centennial Hall, Colorado Springs City Hall, Colorado Springs Administration Building, and Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum displayed the color magenta.

El Paso County Centennial Hall, photo courtesy of El Paso County

In Pueblo, the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Fire Department shared photos of crews participating in the Evening of Remembrance.

The Pueblo Police Department shared a message remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

At 6pm, the Pueblo Fire Department participated in commemoration of those lost to covid.

To watch Gov. Polis's full address, click here.