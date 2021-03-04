Pueblo begins Phase 1B.3 on Friday, March 8th

Health

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, any Pueblo County resident 60-and-older, 16-and-older with at least two high-risk health conditions, and grocery/agriculture workers can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Organizers of Pueblo's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Pueblo Mall say the sign-up process will begin Friday. They say this is expected to be the largest group of community members eligible for the vaccine to date.

Below is a list of people eligible under Phase 1B.3:

Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment

“We are excited to open up and provide [vaccines] to more individuals in our community,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “This is going to be a very large segment of our population and we want to remind everyone to be patient as we work to register and vaccinate this group.”

Evetts expects the high-risk condition's population in Pueblo to amount to tens of thousands of individuals.

Below is a list of individuals who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phases 1A, 1B.1, and 1B.2:

Highest risk health care workers – People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period

Long-term care facility staff and residents

65 years old and older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions

Health care workers – home health, hospice, pharmacy, dental, etc. and EMS

First responders

Pre-K through 12th-grade educators and school safety/support staff

Licensed childcare workers

Select members of the judicial and executive branches of government

To sign up for a vaccine in Pueblo, click here

Anyone without internet access or who needs assistance signing up for a vaccine can call (719)-583-4444 and press option 1, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign-up is open to anyone who meets the new criteria as well as anyone eligible in previous phases.