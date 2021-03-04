Pueblo begins Phase 1B.3 on Friday, March 8th
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, any Pueblo County resident 60-and-older, 16-and-older with at least two high-risk health conditions, and grocery/agriculture workers can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Organizers of Pueblo's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Pueblo Mall say the sign-up process will begin Friday. They say this is expected to be the largest group of community members eligible for the vaccine to date.
Below is a list of people eligible under Phase 1B.3:
“We are excited to open up and provide [vaccines] to more individuals in our community,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “This is going to be a very large segment of our population and we want to remind everyone to be patient as we work to register and vaccinate this group.”
Evetts expects the high-risk condition's population in Pueblo to amount to tens of thousands of individuals.
Below is a list of individuals who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phases 1A, 1B.1, and 1B.2:
- Highest risk health care workers – People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period
- Long-term care facility staff and residents
- 65 years old and older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions
- Health care workers – home health, hospice, pharmacy, dental, etc. and EMS
- First responders
- Pre-K through 12th-grade educators and school safety/support staff
- Licensed childcare workers
- Select members of the judicial and executive branches of government
To sign up for a vaccine in Pueblo, click here
Anyone without internet access or who needs assistance signing up for a vaccine can call (719)-583-4444 and press option 1, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sign-up is open to anyone who meets the new criteria as well as anyone eligible in previous phases.
