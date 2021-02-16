Winter storms delay 133,000 vaccines being sent to Colorado

Health

(KRDO) -- Winter storms happening across the country are affecting the vaccine distribution here in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says a vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee has delayed vaccine shipments to several states this week, including Colorado.

This impacts the state's allocation of 133,000 vaccines that were expected to arrive between Tuesday and Thursday.

The CDPHE says it's working with health care providers and public health agencies across the state to make adjustments over the next few days to ensure appointments and clinics do not need to be canceled.

Out of anticipation of the holiday weekend, the state had requested and received extra doses Feb. 12 that were originally scheduled to arrive this week

The CDPHE says it's waiting for more information on when it will receive the vaccine doses.