Paid Family Medical Leave Colorado state employees to get paid family medical leave

DENVER, Colo. (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that state employees who have worked for the government for at least a year will soon be eligible for up to two weeks of paid family medical leave.

The Denver Post reported that the program was announced Monday and is scheduled to launch in January, providing workers with 80 hours to use to recover from illness, care for a new child or look after a loved one.

Colorado voters approved a paid family and medical leave program in November for all workers for up to 12 weeks, but that doesn’t go into full effect until 2024.