AOC finds unlikely ally in Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn on rushed legislation
(KRDO) -- Rep. Doug Lamborn sent out a tweet Monday afternoon agreeing with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D. N.Y) who criticized Congress on the limited time lawmakers had been given to review the $900 billion stimulus bill.
Must be a Christmas Miracle. I actually agree with @AOC on something. We can and must do better. https://t.co/47tq26IYyx— Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) December 21, 2020
According to ABC News, the 5,593-page legislation, which is the longest bill ever by far, was finalized Sunday and released in bill form Monday afternoon. The previous record of legislation was in 1986, the 2,847-page tax reform bill.
The House and the Senate are expected to vote on the new COVID relief bill Monday.
ABC News reports if approved the package will establish a temporary $300 per week jobless benefit, most Americans are expected to receive a $600 direct stimulus payment, and funding for schools, health care providers, and hard-hit businesses.
For more on the second stimulus bill click here.
Separate the personal aid from the pork and pass that.
AOC is whipping it up on Twitter.
Loser Lamborn is looking for any ship in a storm to regain a fan base.