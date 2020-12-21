AOC finds unlikely ally in Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn on rushed legislation

Health

(KRDO) -- Rep. Doug Lamborn sent out a tweet Monday afternoon agreeing with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D. N.Y) who criticized Congress on the limited time lawmakers had been given to review the $900 billion stimulus bill.

Must be a Christmas Miracle. I actually agree with @AOC on something. We can and must do better. https://t.co/47tq26IYyx — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) December 21, 2020

According to ABC News, the 5,593-page legislation, which is the longest bill ever by far, was finalized Sunday and released in bill form Monday afternoon. The previous record of legislation was in 1986, the 2,847-page tax reform bill.

The House and the Senate are expected to vote on the new COVID relief bill Monday.

ABC News reports if approved the package will establish a temporary $300 per week jobless benefit, most Americans are expected to receive a $600 direct stimulus payment, and funding for schools, health care providers, and hard-hit businesses.

