COVID-19 holiday reminders

Colo. (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is here and is already being distributed throughout the state. However, the state is still in the middle of the pandemic, and health officials want to remind Coloradans to stay safe this holiday season.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends people:

Only interact in-person with people from your household. That's defined as people who normally live and sleep under the same roof.

Refrain from traveling and instead celebrate virtually with people who don't live with you.

Avoid crowded stores for holiday shopping. Instead, have gifts delivered or curbside pickup.

The state also encourages Coloradans to support local businesses. Many stores in the Colorado Springs area have already implemented ways customers can make purchases safely.

For more information on how you can stay safe this holiday season, go to the winter holiday tips page on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website.