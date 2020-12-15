36% of working parents in Colorado Springs have remote-friendly jobs

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many people work, with some having the ability to work remotely. A new report by RetailMeNot ranked metro areas throughout the U.S. and discovered out of all midsize U.S. metros, Colorado Springs has the 17th highest percentage of working parents in remote-friendly jobs.

According to the report, 36.9% of working parents are able to work from home in Colorado Springs. That's higher than the national average, with only 33.6% of jobs being remote-friendly.

RetailMeNot also broke down the percentage by working mothers and fathers in Colorado Springs:

Percentage of working fathers in remote-friendly jobs: 32.6%

Percentage of working mothers in remote-friendly jobs: 42.4%

The data shows mothers tend to have more remote-friendly jobs compared to fathers, however, research also indicates women working from home are more likely to take on more than their fair share of housework and child care.

Occupational data from the U.S. Census Bureau says working from home is more difficult for mothers because schools and daycare centers are closed due to the pandemic. Studies show the gender gap in household chores and child care has widened during the pandemic.

Research also suggests fathers are more likely to report an increase in productivity while working from home.