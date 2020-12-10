Successful COVID-19 vaccine distribution drill test

Health

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Unified Coordination Center completed a drill to test its ability to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to a distribution facility from Denver International Airport Thursday.

From start to finish, the drill lasted four hours long. The Pfizer vaccine arrived at DIA, where it was loaded into a secure vehicle and then driven to Vail Health.

Once it got to Vail Health, the vaccine was transferred into the refrigerator and then removed for a practice injection.

Officials say each step included security protocols, allowing the state to monitor its supply of the vaccine so not one dose of the vaccine is wasted.

The first shipments of the vaccine will arrive in Colorado at one of nine cold-temperature hubs.