More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County within 24 hours

Health

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health announced Thursday 1,026 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new COVID-related deaths in El Paso County.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising in El Paso County since October when 145 cases topped the highest reported cases, which was 139 cases back in July.

With the county seeing more than 1,000 cases, this marks the worst reported cases in one day in El Paso County since the pandemic began.

El Paso County Public Health

The two-week incident rate in El Paso County is 1,226. Right now the county is at Level Red COVID-19 restrictions.

In Pueblo County, there are a reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and 9 COVID-related deaths.

In Teller County, there are a reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and in Fremont County, there are a reported 78 new COVID-19 Cases