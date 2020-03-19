A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has recorded more than 8,700 cases in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

At least 149 people have died, including 67 in Washington state, 21 in New York and 17 in California.

West Virginia reported its first case Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one. New York now has more than 2,900 cases, more than twice as much as any other state.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive includes 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 51

Alaska: 6

Arizona: 27

Arkansas: 33

California: 690 (including 17 deaths)

Colorado: 183 (including two deaths)

Connecticut: 96 (including one death)

Delaware: 26

District of Columbia: 39

Florida: 322 (including seven deaths)

Georgia: 197 (including four deaths)

Hawaii: 16

Idaho: 11

Illinois: 288 (including one death)

Indiana: 39 (including two deaths)

Iowa: 38

Kansas: 21 (including one death)

Kentucky: 35 (including one death)

Louisiana: 280 (including seven deaths)

Maine: 42

Maryland: 85

Massachusetts: 256

Michigan: 110

Minnesota: 77

Mississippi: 34

Missouri: 24 (including one death)

Montana: 9

Nebraska: 27

Nevada: 84 (including one death)

New Hampshire: 39

New Jersey: 427 (including five deaths)

New Mexico: 28

New York: 2,914 (including 21 deaths)

North Carolina: 63

North Dakota: 6

Ohio: 88

Oklahoma: 29

Oregon: 75 (including three deaths)

Pennsylvania: 133 (including one death)

Puerto Rico: 5

Rhode Island: 33

South Carolina: 60 (including one death)

South Dakota: 11 (including one death)

Tennessee: 98

Texas: 108 (including two deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 1

Utah: 51

Vermont: 19

Virginia: 77 (including two deaths)

Washington: 1,187 (including 67 deaths)

West Virginia: 2

Wisconsin: 72

Wyoming: 10

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.