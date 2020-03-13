How to keep coronavirus fears from affecting your mental health

Health

Coronavirus! Yes, it’s a serious situation, and yes, it deserves your vigilance and attention. But the constant spring of information, precautions and warnings, whether it’s straight from the CDC or some recirculated, dubiously-sourced post on Facebook, can take a real toll on your mental health. When does caution become overreaction? When does staying informed cross the line into, well, too much information?

The good news is, there is a happy medium between willfully ignoring the biggest story in the world right now, and going into a full-on panic. Here are some tips. Think of it like hand-washing and social distancing, but for your brain.

Pare down your sources of information

“There is a ton of information out there. The challenge is trying to determine which information is accurate.” says Lynn Bufka, Associate Executive Director for Research and Policy at the American Psychological Association. She suggests taking control of your intake through the following steps:

Name your fears

A pandemic is a rather abstract villain, so it may help to sit down and really consider what specific threats worry you. Do you think you will catch the coronavirus and die? “The fear of death taps into one of our core existential fears,” says Bufka. “But you have to think about what your fear is, and how realistic it is.” Consider your personal risk and how likely it is that you will actually come in contact with the virus.

And, even if your greatest fear is realized and you or someone you love does fall ill, you may not have really thought about what comes next. Yes, you may get it. Yes, you may need treatment. But in all likelihood, hope is still not lost. “We tend to overestimate the likelihood of something happening, and we tend to underestimate our capacity to deal with it,” Bufka says.

Of course, you could have other, more practical fears. “Some people may worry about what would happen if they were moved into self quarantine, or if they’re not able to work. They’re wondering if they would have access to groceries or childcare,” says Bufka. “Again, people have greater abilities to manage hardships than they think they do. Think about a plan. Consider options if you can’t telework. Do you have savings? Do you have support?” Being prepared for your fears will help keep them in scale.

Think outside yourself

Since action can allay our anxieties, you may want to also consider what you can do to help others who may be more affected by the outbreak than you. Service workers, medical workers, hourly workers and people in the restaurant or entertainment industries may have their livelihoods paralyzed or have to put themselves in disproportionate danger. “It will be important for us as communities to think about how to support these individuals whose lives are going to be disrupted,” Bufka says. “How can we even this burden and support those who have less options?”

After all, most of the precautions put in place to help stall the spread of the virus aren’t just for you, as an individual. They’re intended to keep entire communities and vulnerable demographics safe. Doing the same with your own time and care can empower you to see the real effects of the situation, rather than your abstract fears.

Seek support, but do it wisely

People are going to talk. But if you want to run to a friend to discuss the latest outbreak cluster or your family’s contingency plans, try not to create an echo chamber. “If you are overwhelmed, don’t necessarily go to someone who has a similar level of fear,” Bufka says. “Seek out someone who is handling it differently, who can check you on your anxiety and provide some advice.”

If you can’t seem to get a handle on your thoughts, professional help can be an option. “It doesn’t need to be a long-term thing,” Bufka says. “It means you can get some guidance for this specific situation.”

Pay attention to your basic needs

In short, don’t get so wrapped up in thinking about the coronavirus that you forget the essential, healthy practices that affect your wellbeing every day. “In times of stress, we tend to minimize the importance of our foundation when we really should be paying more attention to it,” Bufka says. Make sure you are:

Practicing mindfulness, meditation, yoga or other forms of self care can also help center you in routines and awareness, and keep your mind from wandering into the dark and sometimes irrational unknown.

Don’t chastise yourself for worrying

Finally, don’t let guilt be your anxiety’s unwelcome companion. You are allowed to worry or feel bad. When discussing how to talk to children about the coronavirus, health experts told CNN people should acknowledge a child’s fear and let them know their feelings are valid. Surely, you can afford yourself the same compassion. The key is to work toward understanding and contextualizing your fears so they don’t keep you from living your healthiest life.