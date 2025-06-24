Venice protesters claim victory in Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change

By Barbie Latza Nadeau and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Protesters in Venice rallying against the impending nuptials of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez have claimed victory after their threats of disruption reportedly prompted a change of wedding venues.

The group, No Space for Bezos, had called for a blockade on canals around the 14th-century Grande Scuola Misericordia in central Venice, which is thought to be where the couple wanted to hold a massive party on June 28, the day after exchanging vows.

It claims the party will now move to the less picturesque venue of a “tese,” or shipyard, in a renovated maritime area known as the Arsenale on the outer edge of Venice. This, it said, was victory over Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro’s condemnation of the protests.

“We won! The protest managed to ruin Bezos’ plans and Mayor Brugnaro’s palace games,” the group said in an online campaign post. “They were forced to flee and take refuge in Tese 91 of the Arsenale. Even Bezos’ two yachts, Koru and Abeona, will not arrive in Venice.”

Few details of the Bezos and Sanchez wedding have been publicly confirmed, with dates, venues and guest lists remaining closely guarded secrets.

While some in Venice have voiced support for the upcoming wedding, opposition has intensified in recent days. No Space for Bezos also hung a banner with the Amazon owner’s name crossed out on the main bell tower on the secluded Island of San Giorgio Maggiore, where the couple are expected to be wed. Another banner was strung across the world-famous Rialto Bridge over the Grand Canal.

In a separate protest on Monday, environmental activists from Greenpeace unfurled a giant tarp with an image of a smiling Bezos below the words: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more taxes.” Local police quickly removed the tarp, which measured approximately 400 square meters in size, according to the group.

The protests against Bezos are the latest of many to flare in Venice in recent years, with residents in the ancient lagoon city long railing against damage caused by gigantic cruise ships and the pressures of overtourism, which they say is destroying the quality of life for locals.

‘Love and responsibility’

It is thought the wedding will be a three-day affair beginning June 26 in Venice with a party likely on the Venice Lido where the city’s famous film festival is held. Locals and protesters then say the couple will exchange vows on the island of San Giorgio on June 27, and finish the destination wedding festivities with a party and concert on June 28. It is the final night’s venue that protesters say has been changed.

The No Space for Bezos protesters, who will not be able to reach the Arsenale venue, say they will now relocate their action to Venice’s Santa Lucia train station for Saturday afternoon to protest not only Bezos but also war.

“We have shown once again that Venice is not a servant of the powerful but continues to be rebellious and resistant,” the group posted on social media. “Now, faced with the war scenario that looms on the horizon, at a time when the eyes of the world are focused on Venice, we invite everyone to join the cry ‘no war.’”

On Monday evening, Luca Zaia, president of the surrounding Veneto region, announced a €1 million ($1.16 million) donation by Bezos and Sanchez to the Corila Consortium, an international scientific research group doing work on the Venice lagoon.

Zaia, who had previously called the protests against the wedding shameful, said the donation was a gesture of “love and responsibility” toward the city.

“The generous donation by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez represents an act of great sensitivity and foresight. Venice is not only a symbolic city of Veneto and Italy, it is a heritage of humanity that demands attention, respect and care,” he said.

“Knowing that world-renowned personalities choose not only to celebrate important moments in their lives here, but also to contribute concretely to its protection, is a strong sign of love and responsibility.”

