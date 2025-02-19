These are the world’s best beaches for 2025, according to Tripadvisor

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — Warm, tranquil, sun-splashed beaches? Yes, please.

Tripadvisor’s annual compilation of the world’s very best stretches of shoreline, released Tuesday, offers a head start on picking a great beach to visit in 2025.

The travel reviews platform has compiled several best of lists, including the global top 25 best beaches, a US-focused list, a 25th anniversary list and a range of regional top 10s.

“This year’s lists span an incredible six continents and 50 countries with over 100 of the very best beaches showcasing the eclectic mix of coastal spots across the world,” said Kristen Dalton, Tripadvisor president, in a news release.

The very best beach in the world? That would be Elafonissi Beach on the Greek island of Crete, according to Tripadvisor.

Known for pink sand and warm, crystal-clear waters, this spot on the island’s southwest coast is a prime location in May and September when visitors will have more peace and quiet before and after the peak summer crowds. Elafonissi Beach rejoined the list for the first time since 2021.

“Crete is the largest Greek island and is also known as the birthplace of ancient Minoan civilization, making it the perfect location for exploring ancient ruins and historic sites” in addition to its spectacular beaches, said Hilary Fischer-Groban, a Tripadvisor senior director.

In the No. 2 spot, Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand, is great for boating and parasailing, and divers and snorkelers will find colorful coral and fish. White sand, calm water and water activities are selling points for No. 3 Eagle Beach in Oranjestad, Aruba.

The top US beach — No. 4 on the global list — is Siesta Beach on Florida’s Siesta Key. Its powdery sand and seashells are part of its allure. Shoulder season stays in spring and fall mean smaller crowds and more moderate temperatures than the peak summer months.

Praia da Falésia in Algarve, Portugal, rounds out the top 5 with dramatic cliffs and golden sand.

Top 10 beaches in the world for 2025

1. Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece

2. Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand

3. Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba

4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

5. Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal

6. Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba

7. Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

8. Playa de Muro Beach, Mallorca, Spain

9. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia

10. Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece

Best US beaches for 2025

No. 1 Siesta Beach is joined by two more Florida beaches in the US top 10: Clearwater Beach (No. 6) and Bahia Honda State Park in the Keys (No. 9).

Island paradise Hawaii makes an understandably strong showing in the United States, with five beaches cracking the US top 10.

“Year after year, travelers rave about their pristine sands, crystal-clear waters, and breathtaking scenery, proving that when it comes to world-class beaches, the Aloha State is in a league of its own,” said Fischer-Groban.

Poipu Beach Park on the island of Kauai ranks No. 2 on that list. Also in the top 10: Ka’anapali Beach on the island of Maui (No.3), Waikiki Beach on Oahu (No. 5), Punalu’u Black Sand Beach on the island of Hawaii (No. 8) and Ho’okipa Beach Park on Maui (No. 10).

La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California, ranked fourth, and Driftwood Beach on Georgia’s Jekyll Island ranked seventh.

Weathered driftwood makes for stunning photos along the sandy stretch on Jekyll Island, a Georgia “Golden Isle” boasting rich history as a Gilded Age retreat.

