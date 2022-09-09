Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you’re planning to travel to Hawaii, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted its requirement for travelers to test negative for Covid-19 before entering the United States.

Hawaii’s entry policy for international travelers aligns with the federal rules for air travelers that went effect on November 8, 2021, requiring noncitizen or nonlegal permanent resident international arrivals 18 and older to be fully vaccinated.

Arriving US citizens and legal permanent residents are not required to be fully vaccinated.

While the CDC still recommends everyone 2 and older wear a well-fitting mask on public transportation, masks are no longer required on airplanes, trains and other means of public transit.

What’s on offer

Spectacular surfing, sandy beaches, traditional Pacific culture and rugged volcanoes await Hawaii visitors. Hawaii’s geographical position and proud history make it unlike anywhere else in the United States.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers are now allowed entry into the United States, including Hawaii.

As of November 8, unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children who are 17 and younger.

Americans are still allowed to travel to Hawaii, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the restrictions?

Hawaii dropped its statewide mask mandate for indoor settings in late March. The mandate came to an end the same day as Hawaii’s Safe Travels program expired.

All restrictions on intercounty travel have been lifted, meaning no pre-travel testing or quarantining is needed for travel between the Hawaiian islands.

What’s the Covid situation?

With about 340,700 cases and roughly 1,650 deaths reported as of September 8, Hawaii has seen relatively low Covid numbers per capita compared with other US states. It maintained some of the strictest travel measures of any state during the heights of the pandemic.

What can visitors expect?

Statewide limits on social gatherings, restaurants, bars, gyms and other social establishments were lifted in December. All county-imposed restrictions have been lifted.

On the island of Oahu, the Safe Access O’ahu program, which required proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms, ended March 5.

Maui County updated its rules on February 21, lifting vaccination or testing requirements for indoor public spaces.

Hawaii also has a statewide Malama Hawaii initiative that encourages visitors to give back to the destination.

Useful links

CDC requirements for international air travel

Covid-19 State of Hawaii portal

Hawaii Trusted Travel Partners

OneOahu.org

HawaiiGuide.com

