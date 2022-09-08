Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to the UK, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, resulting in multiple lockdowns. Earlier in 2022, the Omicron coronavirus variant spread rapidly across the UK.

Cases have since dropped and Covid restrictions have since been removed across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What’s on offer

In London, the UK has one of the world’s greatest cities. But beyond the architectural marvels and nightlife of the capital, there is much to explore — the rugged peaks of the Scottish Highlands, distant Welsh lakes and the wide sweep of Cornish beaches, for starters, plus historic towns and cities such as Bath, Oxford and Harrogate.

Who can go

Anyone can enter the UK without any additional testing or quarantine requirements, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the restrictions?

There are currently no Covid-related restrictions on international travel to the UK.

Arrivals no longer need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK.

Red list countries

The UK divides destinations into “red” and “green” destinations. At present, there are no countries on the “red” list.

Previously, certain arrivals from red list countries were required to quarantine in designated hotels, but the infrastructure for hotel quarantine was “fully stood down” at the end of March 2022.

Back in March, the UK government said it will “maintain a range of contingency measures in reserve” which could be activated if concerning coronavirus variants emerge.

Green list countries

Any destination not on the red list is considered green — so currently all destinations are green — but that doesn’t automatically mean all green destinations will permit all travelers from the UK.

Anyone — regardless of vaccination status — from green list countries can enter the UK without any additional testing or quarantine requirements.

For full UK government guidance on traveling to the UK, see here.

Other developments:

International and domestic cruising is operational in the UK — see government guidance here and check the specific cruise line for regulations.

If you test positive for Covid-19 while in the UK, you are no longer legally required to self-isolate. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recommend people who test positive stay home and avoid others.

Some airlines flying into England no longer require passengers or crew to wear masks, but it depends on the specific route so you should check before boarding.

What’s the Covid situation?

The UK has suffered considerably during Covid-19 and cases peaked earlier in this year following the emergence of Omicron. Cases have since fallen.

There have been over 23.7 million Covid cases and more than 206,000 deaths in the UK as of September 8. Over 74.6% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

What can visitors expect?

There are no longer Covid restrictions in the UK.

Useful links

England Covid guidance

Wales Covid guidance

Scotland Covid guidance

Northern Ireland Covid guidance

