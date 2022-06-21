Paris Fashion Week menswear: Watch the shows live

Leah Dolan, CNN

Paris Fashion Week is back again, with this week marking the beginning of the Spring-Summer 2023 menswear shows.

Menswear has fast become one of the most subversive and innovative areas of fashion. Earlier in the year, a landmark exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert museum reminded us that dressing “masculine” has been a shifting, fluid idea throughout history, with plenty of space for fun. But those who still view menswear as all plain and no play, only need to look at some of the most celebrated young designers working today to see new collections infused with bold colors, skirts, daring crop tops and striking patterns. Just this month, the prestigious LVMH Prize was awarded to British menswear designer Steven Stokey Daley and his label S.S. Daley for his flowing silhouettes, loud knits and penchant for skimpy, open shirts.

Following on from the menswear collection unveilings during Milan Fashion Week, Paris will host a range of highly anticipated runway shows by menswear heavyweights such as Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Loewe, Thom Browne and Dior Homme as well as an exciting roster of new talent. Y/Project, helmed by buzzy Belgian designer Glenn Martens, is due to present Wednesday and other young labels to watch include Grace Wales Bonner, Bluemarble, Bianca Saunders and KidSuper.

Scroll down to watch the live streams of every catwalk as they happen.

Day one

Day two

Day three

Day four

Day five

Day six

Top image: Y/Project Menswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 at Paris Fashion Week in January, 2022.

