Traveling to Italy during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Italy, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

On April 1, Italy emerged from its two-year state of emergency — which it had been in since January 31, 2020. However, this is still one of the most cautious countries in Europe, with restrictions still on the ground. Case numbers are being continuously monitored, and regions are following a traffic light-style system with varying restrictions dependent on hospital capacity and infection rates.

Since March 2021, entry has been widened to arrivals from anywhere in the world. The entry regulations differ depending on a traveler’s vaccination status. Testing restrictions for entry have also been eased considerably, and the non-vaccinated are allowed entry, even for tourism.

However, since December 2021, a tightening of rules means it is now difficult for unvaccinated people to carry out day-to-day activities. Masks must be worn at all times inside and on public transport.

What’s on offer in Italy

This is one of Europe’s big travel hitters, known for its historic cities of art such as Florence, one-off wonders such as Venice and the seat of the Roman Catholic Church at Vatican City, situation inside Italy’s capital of Rome.

Incredible food, fantastic wine, unspoiled countryside and a string of beach resorts mean it’s always in demand.

Who can go

Italy’s border regulations were considerably simplified on March 1, 2022. Instead of countries being rated by risk level, it now depends on your vaccination status. The current rules are valid until April 30.

Non-EU arrivals are now subject to the same, lighter entry regulation rules as EU arrivals. This means that everyone is allowed entry to Italy for any reason, quarantine-free, as long as they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19. This includes arrivals from countries previously on List E, which allowed only essential travel.

What are the restrictions?

The previous lists of countries, formulated by risk, were abolished on March 1. Now, the entry regulations are the same for everyone, regardless of their country of origin.

Anyone flying to or from Italy must wear an FFP2 mask — for more information, see below.

Regardless of their vaccination status, all visitors must fill in a self-declaration form.

Additionally, they must present a certificate of a completed initial vaccination cycle within the past nine months, or a complete cycle with booster, which can be longer than nine months ago.

Alternatively, you can present a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within the past six months, or a negative test result, taken within 48 hours (antigen) or 72 hours (PCR) of departure. This means that fully vaccinated arrivals no longer have to take a further test before travel to Italy.

Anyone not in possession of the correct documentation must quarantine for five days on arrival, and then test negative before exiting quarantine.

Non-vaccinated children younger than 12 do not have to quarantine, as long as they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults, and children younger than 6 are exempt from any testing requirements.

What’s the Covid-19 situation?

As the first hit European country, Italy has been through a lot.. Restrictions have consistently brought things under control, with Italy holding out longer than European neighbors in each subsequent wave. However, the winter waves of 2020-21 and 2021-22 have taken huge tolls.

Italy holds Europe’s second highest death toll (after the United Kingdom), passing the milestone of 100,000 deaths on March 8, 2021. More than 15 million people have been infected to date, with the death toll at 160,253 as of April 7, 2022.

With the arrival of the Omicron variant, case numbers soared. Cases reached a record high the week of January 10, with 1,269,976 cases recorded. Before Omicron, the record infection rate for the pandemic was 248,000 infections in a week, registered in November 2020.

Numbers are now yo-yoing. Having dived in February and early March — under 280,000 were recorded in the week leading up to March 9 — they rose to 507,000 cases registered in the last week of March, and 467,953 in the week leading up to April 7.

Around 90% of the adult population has now been fully vaccinated, and children are now being vaccinated as well. A vaccine mandate for the over-50s was announced on January 6. All over-18s can now receive a booster dose four months after their second dose.

App Immuni uses Bluetooth to track contact with potential infection. “Green passes” were introduced in summer 2021 with “super green passes” from December 6 (see below).

What can visitors expect

The color-coded traffic light restrictions by region (from white to red zones) were abolished April 1. The rules are now the same countrywide.

The nationwide outdoor mask mandate ended on February 11. However, masks must still be worn indoors, including FFP2 masks on public transport — you can be fined up to $450 for not wearing one. Individual cities and regions can also bring in outdoor mask mandates in crowded places.

Masks must be a safer FFP2 model on public transport (including flights to and from Italy), and during any kind of performance whether indoors or outdoors — cinemas, theaters, music venues and sporting events. Eating and drinking inside at these events is also banned.

It is rumored that the indoor mask mandate may be removed at the end of April.

Nightclubs reopened on February 11, with a 50% capacity indoors and 75% outdoors.

Social distancing restrictions remain in place, including on public transport — except for high-speed trains, which can run at capacity. Authorities will be given the authority to halt any train on which a passenger is showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

Only two people may sit in the back of a taxi, if they are part of the same family.

Green passes and super green passes:

Enter almost anywhere in Italy and you will be asked to show your “certificazione verde,” or green pass.

As of January 2022, there are two types of green pass: a basic one and a “super green pass” or “certificazione verde rafforzata.”

The regular pass shows that the holder has been vaccinated, has tested negative within the past 48 hours, or has recovered from the virus within the past six months.

The “super green pass” can only be obtained through vaccination (including a booster) or previous infection, but not through testing negative. It is valid indefinitely — though Italians will need theirs automatically renewed after 18 months.

As of April 1, a green pass is no longer required to enter shops. Neither is it required on regional transport (including regionali trains), to eat outside, to stay in a hotel or to visit a museum or gallery.

A super green pass is required for the following indoor activities: restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, pools, convention centers, cultural centers, parties and ceremonies, nightclubs and all kinds of performance. The only exception is eating in a hotel restaurant, which is exclusively for guests — a green pass is no longer required for this.

A basic green pass is now sufficient to take a flight, ferry, train or other public transport (other than regional transport), as well as to attend outdoor events.

From May 1, it will no longer be necessary to have a green pass to take a flight or go on a ferry.

Those vaccinated in other countries are not eligible for the Italian pass, but EU vaccination passes are recognized and scanned as domestic ones are. Those holding a certificate with a QR code — including UK NHS certificates — can normally have their passes read as an Italian one. Check whether yours is valid by downloading the VerificaC19 app.

If your QR code is not recognized by the app, or you don’t have one, you must show a paper copy of your certificate from your home country.

Foreign vaccine certificates are not subject to the same time limits as Italian green passes. For now, a full cycle including booster is valid indefinitely. A full initial cycle with no booster is valid six months.

