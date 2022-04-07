Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: Resources for your trip

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to the islands of the Caribbean, here are some resources to help you plan your trip during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first thing to keep in mind is the Caribbean Sea region consists of 13 independent island nations. There are even more overseas territories.

Each of them has its own rules, subject to frequent change. Some may allow only fully vaccinated visitors to enter. Others still might ask for a pre-travel Covid test. In general, rules have been dropped or relaxed since the peak of the Omicron surge in January 2022.

Here’s a roundup of 10 popular Caribbean destinations with links that provide the latest information on Covid-19 measures and entry requirements:

Aruba

What’s on offer: Days are usually dry and sunny. Arikok National Park features caves, desert landscapes and giant lizards. Wide beaches bordering clear jade water are the big draw.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Aruba.

Find out more: Aruba’s official tourism site | Visit Aruba News | Embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba visitors insurance | Covid-19 testing requirements | US Consulate | CDC Aruba advisory

The Bahamas

What’s on offer: The chain has 700 islands — from the hustle and funky beats of the capital city, Nassau, on New Providence, to the peaceful beaches on many less-visited islands. You can swim with pigs or dive with sharks.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 2 (moderate). Be up to date with vaccines before going to the Bahamas.

Find out more: Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa | US Embassy | CDC Bahamas advisory

Barbados

What’s on offer: Golf, history and architecture get visitors beyond the beach on the most easterly island in the Caribbean. Rum distilleries offer tours and the local cuisine — a blend of African, Indian, Irish, British and Creole flavors — will soak up the spirit.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Barbados.

Find out more: Visit Barbados website | BIMSafe travel app | US Embassy | CDC Barbados advisory

Curaçao

What’s on offer: The island’s coral reefs and sunken ships are accessible via scuba and snorkeling outings. Willemstad, the capital and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a don’t-miss for history buffs. Nature lovers will find orchids and birds at Christoffelpark.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4: Very high. Avoid travel to Curaçao.

Find out more: Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Digital immigration card | Passenger locator card | US consulate | CDC Curaçao advisory

Dominican Republic

What’s on offer: Top-notch beaches and a range of resorts await visitors. Diverse geography, including lush forests and mountains and semi-arid areas, contrasts with Santo Domingo’s historic Cuidad Colonial — a lively and romantic spot to explore.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 2 (moderate). Be up to date with vaccines before going to the Dominican Republic.

Find out more: GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form | US Embassy | CDC Dominican Republic advisory

Guadeloupe

What’s on offer: Gorgeous, white-sand beaches in this French island chain are just the start. The National Park of Guadeloupe offers more than 74,100 acres of rainforest to explore. Music ensembles practice for Carnival by playing a variety of traditional music styles year-round in villages. French Créole specialties such as red snapper delight diners.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Guadeloupe.

Find out more: Air arrivals to Guadeloupe | Sea arrivals to Guadeloupe | Guadeloupeislands.com | US Embassy | CDC Guadeloupe advisory

Jamaica

What’s on offer: Jamaica’s reggae and dancehall music and laid-back vibe are perennial draws. Tropical beaches, waterfalls and delicious jerk cuisine also lure visitors.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 1 (low). Be up to date with vaccines before going to Jamaica.

Find out more: Visit Jamaica | Travel authorization form | US Embassy | CDC Jamaica advisory

Puerto Rico

What’s on offer: Charming and historic Old San Juan is ripe for exploration. The island’s casinos and El Yunque rainforest are also top attractions that stretch beyond the water activities at the island’s many beaches.

US CDC travel advisory: The CDC does not include the United States in its list of advisories, but it was color-coded at Level 3 on April 7 on the agency’s map of travel risk levels.

Find out more: Visit Puerto Rico | Travel declaration form | CDC Puerto Rico information

Turks and Caicos

What’s on offer: This British overseas territory — northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas — is known for its coral reefs, ripsaw music and a low-key vibe. Whale watching, snorkeling and a range of other outdoor activities pair well with the islands’ natural aquatic beauty.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 3 (high). Be up to date on vaccines before visiting Turks and Caicos.

Find out more: Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form | US Embassy | CDC Turks and Caicos advisory

US Virgin Islands

What’s on offer: Fine dining, scuba diving and golfing draw visitors to St. Croix. The pristine beaches of undeveloped St. John make it a favorite place to relax. Boating and duty-free shopping are big draws in lively St. Thomas.

US CDC travel advisory: The CDC does not include the United States in its list of advisories, but it was color-coded at Level 3 on April 7 on the agency’s map of travel risk levels.

Find out more: US Virgin Islands update | USVI Travel Portal | Information for leisure travelers (PDF) | USVI Department of Health | CDC US Virgin Islands information

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Forrest Brown and Marnie Hunter contributed to this report.