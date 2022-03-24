Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to New York City, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Since December 6, all inbound international travelers 2 and older are required to test within one day of departure for the United States, regardless of vaccination status. This does not affect US domestic travel.

The city’s Key to NYC requirements lifted on March 7.

Proof of vaccination is no longer required for patrons of the city’s indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.

What’s on offer

This is the ultimate city break. New York has the greatest city skyline in the world; culture from the Guggenheim to MoMA; spectacular food from Chinese delicacies in Flushing to Italian delights in the Bronx; and the green sweep of Central Park to the busy Lower East Side.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers are now allowed entry into the United States, including New York City.

Unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed to enter the United States, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children younger than 18.

New York doesn’t have any restrictions on domestic travelers.

What are the restrictions?

Every air traveler entering the United States needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a viral test within one day before their flight to the United States departs and to provide documentation of their lab results or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.

The state of New York’s travel advisory expired in June 2021, and travelers no longer have to submit traveler health forms. The state still encourages all travelers to follow CDC guidance.

What’s the Covid situation?

As of March 24, just over 40,000 total confirmed and probable deaths and almost 2.3 million total confirmed or probable cases were registered. There’s been a test positivity rate of about 1.95% in the past 28 days.

What can visitors expect?

Restaurants, movie theaters and other venues are open. The Key to NYC policy — allowing indoor access only to vaccinated patrons — expired on March 7.

However, on Broadway, guests 5 and older must be fully vaccinated to attend a show, according to the policy posted on the Broadway League’s website. The posting, as of March 24, said the requirement is in effect through April 30. Masks are also required except when eating and drinking.

Among the many locations you can get rapid Covid-19 testing are these spots frequented by tourists:

• LaGuardia Airport, in the Terminal B parking lot

• John F. Kennedy International Airport — check link for various sites within airport.

• Staten Island Ferry, St. George Terminal on Staten Island (next to the North Shore Esplanade exit)

Forrest Brown, Marnie Hunter, Joe Minihane, Julia Buckley and Kristina Sgueglia have contributed to this report.