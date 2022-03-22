Travel to New Zealand during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to New Zealand, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

New Zealand was a poster child early on for how to deal with Covid-19. Its early lockdown and strict border measures meant it suppressed the virus to an astonishing degree.

Its zero-Covid strategy made it one of the world’s most closed-off nations, but this started to change as the country moved to a new policy focused on vaccination efforts and living with the virus.

This relaxation of policy and the emergence of the Omicron variant means that in March it’s been dealing with its highest ever number of Covid-19 cases. The country’s total number of Covid-related deaths is now 117, as of March 22 — much lower than other countries with a similar population size.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined a five-step reopening plan. The border is now open to New Zealand citizens coming from anywhere in the world.

By May 1, fully vaccinated people from Australia or visa waiver countries — including the United Kingdom, the United States, and many European nations — will be able to enter New Zealand and self-test on arrival, according to the plan.

What’s on offer

New Zealand’s landscape is the stuff of legend. Arthur’s Pass National Park, with its soaring peaks and deep valleys is ripe for “tramping,” the locals’ term for a good, long hike. Cape Reinga and Ninety Mile Beach offer vast sea views from the tip of North Island. Meanwhile, indigenous Maori culture permeates every aspect of the country. Pick up an RV and it’s easy to find an empty corner of this magical country to explore.

Who can go

The border is currently open to New Zealand citizens, residents and resident visa holders, citizens’ partners and dependents, and people with a critical purpose for travel. You can find out more about border entry requirements here.

Most foreign nationals entering New Zealand need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Air New Zealand, the country’s flag carrier airline, has also announced that passengers on its international flights need to be fully vaccinated.

Entry requirements

Most non-New Zealand citizens must meet the country’s vaccination requirements before entering New Zealand by air, although exceptions are made for children under 16, the medically exempt, and for refugees. Find out more here.

New Zealand citizens, as well as fully vaccinated skilled workers and travelers on working holiday schemes, are now able to enter from anywhere in the world and self-test on arrival.

The remaining key dates on New Zealand’s reopening plan are:

• From 11:59 p.m. on April 12, entry will open to visa holders and international students.

• From 11:59 p.m. on May 1, fully vaccinated people from Australia or visa waiver countries — including the United Kingdom, the United States, and many European nations — will be able to enter New Zealand and self-test on arrival.

From July, vaccinated travelers arriving under the Accredited Employer Work Visa categories will be able to enter New Zealand and self-test on arrival.

By October, all visa categories will reopen, including visitor and student visas.

For more information, look at the plan on the government website.

US CDC Travel Advisory:

Level 4: Very High. Avoid travel to New Zealand.

Useful links

Government site on border closures

Booking site for self-isolation facilities

NZ COVID Tracer app

Our recent coverage

New Zealand scientists recently discovered a “very rare” baby ghost shark on the ocean floor off the east coast of the South Island, just months after the country’s coveted Bird of the Year award went to a bat.

And for fans of New Zealand’s famous grapes, the world’s first “winery airline” is set to launch a route between Auckland and Queenstown later this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Joe Minihane, Julia Buckley, Maureen O’Hare, Carly Walsh, Ben Westcott, Hira Humayun, Wayne Chang, Jeevan Ravindran, Sophie Jeong and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to this report