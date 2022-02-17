Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to the UK, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, resulting in multiple lockdowns.

Most recently, the Omicron coronavirus variant has spread through the UK.

In England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, most legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted over summer 2021, but restrictions remained in place across the UK regarding international travel and some nations kept certain domestic measures.

The UK reintroduced some measures following the emergence of Omicron — some of which have since been lifted — but regulations continue to vary across the four nations. See more details below.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland divide countries into “red” or “green” categories. There are different travel rules depending on your vaccination status.

There are currently no countries on the UK’s red list.

What’s on offer

In London, the UK has one of the world’s greatest cities. But beyond the architectural marvels and nightlife of the capital, there is much to explore — the rugged peaks of the Scottish Highlands, distant Welsh lakes and the wide sweep of Cornish beaches, for starters, plus historic towns and cities such as Bath, Oxford and Harrogate.

Who can go

Since February 11, fully vaccinated travelers and under 18s can enter the UK without any additional testing requirements. The requirement for fully vaccinated travelers to do a rapid lateral flow test on or before day two of their arrival in the UK has been lifted.

Non-vaccinated travelers can also visit the UK, but are subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements. See below.

What are the restrictions?

All UK arrivals must complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK.

Red list countries

There are currently no countries on the UK’s red list.

Previously, UK residents and British and Irish nationals arriving home from red list destinations had to undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense, and non UK-residents from red list countries were banned from entering the UK.

Green list countries

Any destination not on the red list is considered green — so currently all destinations are green — but some green destinations don’t currently permit nonessential travel from the UK.

As of February 11, fully vaccinated travelers and under 18s can enter the UK without any additional testing requirements.

The list of countries with UK-approved vaccination program includes EU countries and the US. The UK also recognizes Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing. See the full list of countries and examples of proof of vaccination status here.

Non-vaccinated travelers to the UK from green list countries must show a pre-departure negative test and book and pay for a day two test.

As of February 11, non-vaccinated travelers no longer have to do a day eight test or quarantine upon arrival in the UK (unless they test positive). Non-vaccinated travelers must continue to take a pre-travel test and a day two PCR test.

For full UK government guidance on traveling to the UK, see here.

Other developments:

Cruising recommenced in the UK last summer. See government guidance here and check the specific cruise line for regulations.

It is not currently required for travelers to show evidence of a booster for travel to the UK.

If you come into contact with a Covid-19 case during your stay in the UK, you’re advised to take a daily lateral flow test for 7 days. You don’t need to self-isolate unless you test positive or you’re unvaccinated -unvaccinated contacts of a Covid-19 case must self-isolate for 10 days.

International travelers are able to pick up free lateral flow tests while in England from local pharmacies. However, these tests are not to be used for the day two test. See options for day two test providers at this link.

What’s the Covid situation?

The UK suffered a devastating first wave of coronavirus in 2020, followed by a troubling winter 2020/2021 following the discovery of the Alpha variant.

Cases dropped in early summer 2021, but then rose again amid concerns about the Delta variant.

Towards the end of 2021, the Omicron coronavirus variant started to spread rapidly across the UK.

Cases are now falling again but remain high. There have been over 18.5 million Covid cases and over 160,500 deaths in the UK as of February 17.

As of February 17, over 140.1 million vaccination doses have been administered in the UK and over 73% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

In March 2020, there was a UK-wide lockdown that lasted until the summer. Since then, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have developed their own region-specific measures — see below for detail.

What can visitors expect?

England

England’s response to Omicron — dubbed “Plan B” — was lifted at the end of January.

Face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor public venues. However, masks remain compulsory on London public transport.

Venues operating with large numbers — like theaters, concert venues and nightclubs — no longer require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test taken within the past 48 hours.

It’s now up to individual venues to decide if they want to enforce proof of vaccination — so it’s worth checking the website of the specific venue you’re visiting.

People living in England can show this proof via a “vaccine passport” called the NHS Covid Pass. NHS stands for National Health Service.

People living in England who were vaccinated abroad are also able to use the NHS Covid Pass.

International visitors may show any proof of vaccination that’s accepted at the UK border to enter these venues. The UK government also advises that international visitors could register negative rapid lateral flow or PCR test with the NHS and subsequently show an NHS text or email confirmation of a negative result.

There are no rules on household mixing in England, and English shops, museums, theme parks, bars, pubs, hotels, B&Bs, cinemas, theaters and nightclubs are open without restrictions.

For England-based Covid guidance, see here.

Wales

Wales is currently at what the country calls Covid alert level 0.

There aren’t currently legal limits on the number of people meeting indoors or outdoors, in public places or private homes.

Nightclubs — which closed following the emergence of Omicron — are now open again.

Face coverings remain mandatory in most indoor settings for people over 11 years old, including on public transport. Wales is set to adjust the face mask rule on February 28, removing the requirement for many indoor settings, but maintaining the public transport rule.

People living in Wales continued to be required to show an NHS Covid Pass to enter venues with large numbers of people, including cinemas and theaters. International travelers can show a recent Covid test or the same proof of vaccination that they presented at the airport to enter the UK. Wales is set to remove this requirement on February 18.

Full details on Welsh Covid rules are available here.

Scotland

Scotland recently lifted some rules that were enforced following the emergence of Omicron. There are no limits on meeting others inside or outside.

Restaurants, bars, pubs and tourist attractions are open, and Scottish nightclubs recently reopened.

Face coverings remain mandatory in indoor public places and public transport.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test is compulsory for entry to events with large numbers of people in attendance — such as nightclubs, but not smaller venues like cinemas or theaters.

Since January 17, people in Scotland must show they’ve had a booster jab to be considered fully vaccinated if their last vaccine dose was more than four months ago.

People in Scotland can use the NHS Scotland Covid Status App to confirm they’re jabbed. International travelers can show a recent Covid test or the same proof of vaccination that they presented at the airport to enter the UK.

For Scotland’s current Covid guidance, see here.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recently lifted its remaining Covid rules.

There are no longer limits on how many people can sit together in Northern Irish hospitality settings. Nightclubs recently reopened.

Hotels and B&Bs are open, as are museums and other indoor leisure and visitor attractions.

Until recently, no more than 30 people could meet in a private home in Northern Ireland for a gathering or to stay overnight. This rule has now been removed.

It is no longer a legal requirement for venues like nightclubs to ask for proof of vaccination before entering, however some venues may still require this.

People resident in Northern Ireland can use the COVIDCert NI app. International travelers can show a recent Covid test or the same proof of vaccination that they presented at the airport to enter the UK.

Face coverings continue to be required on public transport and all indoor public settings, such as museums and galleries and cinemas.

For exact guidelines, see here.

Useful links

UK traffic light system

Wales regulations

Scotland regulations

Northern Ireland regulations

Passenger Locator Form

