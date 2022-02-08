Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you’re planning to travel to Hawaii, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest news

Travelers headed to Hawaii won’t have to get a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated for entry, Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.

“There has been much speculation about booster requirements for travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi,” Ige tweeted. “I want to emphasize that the program remains unchanged at this time, and boosters will not be required for up-to-date status”

State and county officials coordinated to make the decision taking into account declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and what Ige called Hawaii’s “robust” vaccination rate. According to the Hawaii Department of Health, 75.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are still strongly urged.

“While booster shots are not required for the Safe Travels program right now, they continue to be very effective in preventing severe illness from Covid-19,” said Dr. Libby Char, director of the Department of Health, in a news release. “Getting vaccinated and boosted now will help to prevent you from becoming seriously ill. The Department of Health recommends you get vaccinated and get boosted today!”

The basics

Hawaii has aligned its entry policy for international travelers with federal policy for air travelers that went effect on November 8, 2021, requiring international arrivals to be fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Since December 6, all inbound international travelers 2 and older are required to test within one day of departure for the United States, regardless of vaccination status. This does not affect domestic travel.

It’s part of a general tightening of US travel rules because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Hawaii has ended its pre-travel testing and quarantine requirement for domestic travelers if they’ve been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in the United States.

US visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated still must provide a negative Covid-19 test result from one of the state’s Trusted Travel Partners taken within three days of their flight’s departure for Hawaii to enter the state and bypass a mandatory five-day quarantine.

You can get all the details on the revised isolation and quarantine policy here, and you can find out more at the Safe Travels Program.

What’s on offer

Spectacular surfing, sandy beaches, traditional Pacific culture and rugged volcanoes await Hawaii visitors. Hawaii’s geographical position and proud history make it unlike anywhere else in the United States.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers are now allowed entry into the United States, including Hawaii.

As of November 8, unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children who are 17 and younger.

Americans are still allowed to travel to Hawaii, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the restrictions?

To enter the United States, being fully vaccinated is the key requirement for international travelers 18 and older, as well as a test taken before departing for Hawaii for all travelers 2 and older.

Travelers from the United States and its territories who choose not to participate in the state’s Safe Travels program must quarantine for five days or the length of their stay, whichever is shorter.

Travelers from the United States and it territories who are fully vaccinated may enter Hawaii without pre-travel testing and quarantine. The vaccination record must be uploaded onto Safe Travels and printed out before departure. The traveler must have a hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawaii.

All restrictions on intercounty travel have been lifted, meaning no pre-travel testing or quarantining is needed for travel between the Hawaiian islands.

What’s the Covid situation?

With at least 226,400 cases and over 1,220 deaths reported as of February 7, Hawaii has seen relatively low Covid numbers compared with other US states. It has maintained some of the strictest travel measures of any state.

In January, Hawaii saw cases of Covid-19 soar to the highest levels of the pandemic with the spread of the Omicron variant.

What can visitors expect?

On December 1, statewide limits on social gatherings, restaurants, bars, gyms and other social establishments were lifted. Going forward, counties may impose their own limits. You can find out more details here.

The statewide indoor mask mandate remains in effect.

On the island of Oahu, Safe Access O’ahu eased some of its restrictions on December 1. They include:

— No restrictions on informal, noncommercial social gatherings.

— Businesses can operate at 100% capacity, but masks must be worn indoors and confirmation of vaccination or negative test results are required for all indoor fitness facilities and for all indoor and outdoor businesses where food or beverage is served.

Maui County updated its rules on January 8 — click here for the full set of rules (PDF). Highlights include:

— Indoor social gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.

— No limit on outdoor social gatherings.

— Indoor spaces such as restaurants, bars, gyms and indoor sporting events may operate at 100% capacity, but patrons 12 and older must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result.

Starting January 24, the following also went into effect in Maui:

— A completed vaccination card in original, photocopied, or digital form; the Hawaii SMART Health Card digital health pass; or other similar vaccination documentation from a healthcare provider are acceptable proof of vaccination.

— Indoor restaurants, bars and gyms are mandated to require proof of “full vaccination” for entry. Without a vaccination card, patrons can still dine outside or order take-out.

Maui’s previous booster requirement for indoor dining has been dropped and is now just a recommendation.

Hawaii also has a statewide Malama Hawaii initiative that encourages visitors to give back to the destination.

