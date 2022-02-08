Mesmerizing photos from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022

Sana Noor Haq, CNN

A black and white picture of a giant-tusked elephant, a self portrait of a woman blowing a puff of smoke and a majestic white horse bowing to the camera are among the winners in the National Awards program of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.

Led by the World Photography Organisation, this year’s National Awards program champions photographers who have captured compelling vignettes of life across the world, from twin sisters in a Buddhist monastery, to an isolated ice sculpture atop rocks on the south coast of Finland.

There were 59 winning photographs selected for the program this year, 15 of which are shown in the gallery above.

The winners were selected from the Open competition, for which there were about 170,000 entrants. More than 340,000 images from 211 territories entered the 2022 edition of the Sony World Photography Awards in total, according to a press release announcing the winners on Tuesday.

There were 61 countries that participated in the National Awards program this year.

The winners will have their photos featured in the Sony World Photography Awards book, and the exhibition at Somerset House, in London, which is scheduled to take place from April 13 to May 2.

The overall winners in the Open, Professional, Student and Youth competitions are set to be announced on April 12.

