Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to the islands of the Caribbean, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first thing to keep in mind is the Caribbean Sea region consists of 13 independent island nations. There are even more overseas territories.

Each of them has its own rules, subject to frequent change. Some have put up travel bans or changed their rules because of the recent Omicron variant.

Some islands require quarantines, even for vaccinated travelers, while others don’t even request a Covid-19 test. Rules vary depending on your country of origin.

Here’s a roundup of key highlights on nine popular Caribbean destinations. There is also a link to keep track of the most recent risk level for each destination from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aruba

What’s on offer: Days are usually dry and sunny. Arikok National Park features caves, desert landscapes and giant lizards. Wide beaches bordering clear jade water are the big draw.

Who can go? As of January 25, citizens of all countries can enter with the exception of seven nations in southern Africa: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Entry requirements: These vary depending on your country of departure.

Aruba has introduced a list of very high-risk countries, all of them currently in Europe, from which arrivals must adhere to stricter testing than other visitors and must test no more than one day before their departure for Aruba. These visitors won’t have the option of test upon arrival.

On January 18, Aruba started accepting antigen tests. Previously, only PCR tests were accepted.

People coming from high-risk countries — including the United States, Canada and numerous Caribbean neighbors — must take a PCR Covid-19 test within two days of their departure to Aruba or take an antigen test within one day. They won’t have the option to test upon arrival.

All arrivals 12 and older must test.

Find the list of closed, very high risk, high risk and other countries and more details on varyihg entry requirements in each category here. They are subject to frequent change.

Certain eligible travelers who are fully vaccinated can bypass the test. This list is on Aruba’s tourism website and is subject to change.

Aruba visitors insurance, in case you test positive for Covid-19, is mandatory. No quarantine is in place. Travelers who test positive for Covid-19 are required to stay in mandatory isolation, however.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Aruba.

Find out more: Aruba’s official tourism site | Visit Aruba News | Embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba visitors insurance | Covid-19 testing requirements | US Consulate | CDC Aruba advisory

The Bahamas

What’s on offer: The chain has 700 islands — from the hustle and funky beats of the capital city, Nassau, on New Providence, to the peaceful beaches on many less-visited islands. You can swim with pigs or dive with sharks.

Who can go? The Bahamas is open to all international travelers.

Entry requirements: Vaccinated travelers must present a negative result from a rapid antigen or RT-PCR test taken no more than three days before arrival. Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older also have the three-day requirement, but only from a RT-PCR test. Unvaccinated travelers 11 and younger may still present results from a rapid antigen test.

Children younger than 2 are exempt from any testing. There are also testing requirements for intra-island travel in the Bahamas.

You must fill out a health visa application and opt in to the Bahamas’ Covid-19 health insurance.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to the Bahamas.

Find out more: Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa | US Embassy | CDC Bahamas advisory

Barbados

What’s on offer: Golf, history and architecture get visitors beyond the beach on the most easterly island in the Caribbean. Rum distilleries offer tours and the local cuisine — a blend of African, Indian, Irish, British and Creole flavors — will soak up the spirit.

Who can go? The island is welcoming visitors from around the world. Barbados has discontinued its Caribbean travel bubble.

Entry requirements: If arriving by air, both fully vaccinated travelers and the unvaccinated must present a negative result from either a “RT-PCR Covid-19 test” taken no more than three days before arrival or a “rapid Covid-19 PCR test” taken no more than one day before arrival. You must upload results to the BIMSafe app.

Some vaccinated travelers may be selected at random for a rapid antigen test upon arrival but do not have to quarantine awaiting results.

Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for five days, take another PCR test and remain in quarantine until receiving results. You must book your room ahead of time at a government-approved accommodation (scroll down for list).

If arriving by sea, fully vaccinated people may disembark their ship for shore excursions. A negative Covid-19 test result is required. Get more details on a special tab on the Visit Barbados website devoted to sea arrivals.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Barbados.

Find out more: Visit Barbados website | BIMSafe travel app | US Embassy | CDC Barbados advisory

Curaçao

What’s on offer: The island’s coral reefs and sunken ships are accessible via scuba and snorkeling outings. Willemstad, the capital and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a don’t-miss for history buffs. Nature lovers will find orchids and birds at Christoffelpark.

Who can go? Curaçao now divides countries and territories — and the travelers arriving from them — into just two categories: very low risk and very high risk. As of January 25, all countries were considered very high risk.

Entry requirements: All visitors must have negative results from a Covid-19 PCR test that’s no more than 48 hours old before your flight to the island. There are no exemptions for the fully vaccinated. Children 11 and younger are exempt from testing.

Visitors are required to undergo an antigen test at a local laboratory on the third day in Curaçao. All travelers must fill out the passenger locator card 48 hours before arrival. No quarantines are in place unless you test positive for Covid-19 during your stay.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4: Very high. Avoid travel to Curaçao.

Find out more: Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Digital immigration card | Passenger locator card | US consulate | CDC Curaçao advisory

Dominican Republic

What’s on offer: Top-notch beaches and a range of resorts await visitors. Diverse geography, including lush forests and mountains and semi-arid areas, contrasts with Santo Domingo’s historic Cuidad Colonial — a lively and romantic spot to explore.

Who can go? Tourists who have been in Angola, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland on the government’s website), Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa in the past 14 days still may not enter the Dominican Republic. Otherwise, travelers around the world may enter, but depending on where you’re coming from, entry requirements will differ.

Entry requirements: Travelers from many nations — including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama and France, among others — do not need a Covid-19 test to enter.

The DR has set up a list of nations from which you do need a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Nations on that list include Brazil, Ireland and the United Kingdom, among others. No quarantines are in place.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to the Dominican Republic.

Find out more: GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form | US Embassy | CDC Dominican Republic advisory

Jamaica

What’s on offer: Jamaica’s reggae and dancehall music and laid-back vibe are perennial draws. Tropical beaches, waterfalls and delicious jerk cuisine also lure visitors.

Who can go? Jamaica lifted its travel ban on eight nations in southern Africa in mid-December; the island is now open to anyone who meets the entry requirements.

Entry requirements: Travelers 12 and older must have a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular (PCR, NAA, RNA) or antigen test performed taken within three days of the travel date. You must fill out a travel authorization form.

Visitors are directed to “Resilient Corridors” designed specifically for tourists along with other licensed accommodations that meet Covid-19 safety standards. If you require a Covid test upon arrival, you must quarantine in your hotel or resort until you get a negative result.

Fully vaccinated travelers that present a negative result from a PCR test for their inbound flight are allowed to leave the Corridor and visit other areas while observing all the safety protocols.

Unvaccinated travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Jamaica.

Find out more: Visit Jamaica | Travel authorization form | US Embassy | CDC Jamaica advisory

Puerto Rico

What’s on offer: Charming and historic Old San Juan is ripe for exploration. The island’s casinos and El Yunque rainforest are also top attractions that stretch beyond the water activities at the island’s many beaches.

Who can go? As a US territory, Puerto Rico is following the latest guidelines that allow only fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter. Ages 17 and younger are exempt, and US citizens do not have to be vaccinated to visit.

A travel ban on eight countries in southern Africa has been lifted.

Entry requirements: Visitors entering any of the Island’s three open airports, whether on commercial or private aircraft, are required to fill out a Travel Declaration Form.

All passengers arriving on US domestic flights who are not vaccinated must show a negative result of a Covid-19 test (either antigen or PCR) taken within 48 hours before arrival time.

Unvaccinated travelers who arrive without a test must take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival and go into quarantine awaiting results. Failure to comply could result in a fine.

Starting February 2, vaccinated travelers are exempt from testing rules.

Tourists arriving on international flights must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of travel. You must be fully vaccinated if you’re not a US citizen or long-term resident.

Unvaccinated travelers 12 and older cannot disembark cruise ships to visit the island.

Unvaccinated cruise ship passengers cannot disembark in Puerto Rico except for children 11 and younger.

US CDC travel advisory: The CDC does not include the United States in its list of advisories, but it was color-coded at Level 4 on January 25 on the agency’s map of travel risk levels.

Find out more: Visit Puerto Rico | Travel declaration form | CDC Puerto Rico information

Turks and Caicos

What’s on offer: This British overseas territory — northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas — is known for its coral reefs, ripsaw music and a low-key vibe. Whale watching, snorkeling and a range of other outdoor activities pair well with the islands’ natural aquatic beauty.

Who can go? Visitors from around the world are welcomed to vacation here.

Entry requirements: You must be fully vaccinated if you’re 16 or older to visit.

All travelers 2 and older need a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than three days before arrival to enter. Starting January 28, anyone 2 and older must be tested.

There’s no quarantine on arrival. You must fill out a travel authorization form, and Covid-19 travel insurance is required as well.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Find out more: Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form | US Embassy | CDC Turks and Caicos advisory

US Virgin Islands

What’s on offer: Fine dining, scuba diving and golfing draw visitors to St. Croix. The pristine beaches of undeveloped St. John make it a favorite place to relax. Boating and duty-free shopping are big draws in lively St. Thomas.

Who can go? As a US territory, the USVI is following the latest guidelines that allow only fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter. Ages 17 and younger are exempt.

US citizens do not have to be vaccinated to visit.

A travel ban on eight countries in southern Africa has been lifted.

Entry requirements: Domestic travelers 5 or older who enter by air or sea are required to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal, which generates a QR code that must be presented to local officials upon arrival. Foreign travelers 2 or older must use the portal.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated domestic travelers must present a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within three days of arrival.

Travelers arriving on international flights must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of travel. International tourists arriving by ferry must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of travel.

Only fully vaccinated foreign tourists may disembark cruise ships. All sea travelers 2 and older must provide a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within three days of arrival.

US CDC travel advisory: The CDC does not include the United States in its list of advisories, but it was color-coded at Level 4 on January 25 on the agency’s map of travel risk levels.

Find out more: US Virgin Islands update | USVI Travel Portal | Information for leisure travelers (PDF) | USVI Department of Health | CDC US Virgin Islands information

