Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to France, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

France has had some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors over summer 2020, the country has been put back into lockdown twice since then. After tentatively reopening from a less restrictive third lockdown, France has seen Covid cases steadily rise yet again, which has led to some restrictions being re-introduced.

What’s on offer

The historic boulevards of Paris, the fashionable sweep of La Croisette in Cannes and the rolling lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the world’s most enduring tourist destinations.

With superb food, even better wine and landscapes and cities to satisfy every kind of traveler, it never disappoints.

Who can go

On November 26, France suspended flights from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini due to the emergence of Omicron, a new coronavirus variant.

The ban on UK travelers, which came into effect on December 17, was lifted on January 14.

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from the UK are now allowed to visit France provided they produce a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within the last 24 hours and complete a sworn declaring that they are not suffering from any Covid-19 symptoms.

Non-vaccinated arrivals are only permitted to enter for essential reasons. Those who are not vaccinated must register on France’s digital platform before departure, complete an international travel form indicating why their trip is essential, along with a sworn declaring that they are not experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

Non-vaccinated travelers must also undergo a strict quarantine period of 10 days.

France currently has a traffic light system for non-vaccinated visitors, that separates countries into categories, while a new ‘scarlet red’ category has been introduced due to the Omicron variant.

Although the entry requirements differ depending on whether travelers are fully vaccinated or not, all travelers from outside the EU are now required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result (PCR or antigen) before entering France.

To be classed as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had two doses of one of the four EU-approved vaccines, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The second dose must have been administered at least two weeks prior to travel.

After initially declaring that travelers administered with Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India, would not be considered as fully vaccinated, authorities have since announced that they will be recognizing this vaccine.

Non-vaccinated travelers coming from destinations designated “green” who are traveling from an EU member state need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 24 hours before departure. Those who are fully vaccinated must supply a negative result taken no more than 48 hours before travel.

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from destinations designated “amber” will have to provide a sworn declaration indicating that they have no Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with anyone with a confirmed case of the virus within two weeks of their trip, provide proof of their vaccination status, and submit a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test result taken less than 48 hours departure.

Those who are not fully vaccinated need to have an essential reason for visiting and are required to complete an International Travel Certificate to confirm the purpose of their trip. In addition, non-vaccinated travelers must provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure and spend seven days in mandatory quarantine on arrival before taking another PCR test at the end of this isolation period.

Fully vaccinated travelers from country’s on France’s “red” list need to submit a sworn declaration, and provide a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test result taken less than 48 hours departure.

Non-vaccinated travelers from destinations designated “red” can only enter if they have a valid reason, and are required to submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure and go into mandatory quarantine “supervised by security forces” for 10 days. The US was added onto France’s red list on January 2.

All travelers from country’s on France’s new “scarlet red” list must provide a compelling reason for their visit, submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure or a negative antigen test result taken within 24 hours of departure and enter into mandatory quarantine “supervised by security forces” for a 10-day period. Visitors must also complete a sworn declaration.

As of November 1, non-vaccinated travelers arriving from the UK to Paris on board the Eurostar will be required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival at Gare du Nord. Those who test positive will be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The country has also introduced a health pass (“pass sanitaire”) that stores digital versions of users’ vaccination certificates, proof of a negative PCR or antigen test, or evidence of having recently recovered from Covid (provided they’ve tested positive more than two weeks ago and less than six months ago). The time limit on test results was reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours on November 29.

From January 15, adults who were administered with their last vaccination dose before January 15, will need show receipt of a booster injection in order to extend their health pass.

The pass, which can be accessed via the French Covid-tracker app TousAntiCovid or as a QR code, was approved for use for summer travel from July 1.

Paper versions of the documents will still be accepted, along with photo identification.

What are the restrictions?

As stated above, a traffic light system is now in place for non-vaccinated travelers, with different rules depending on whether the country they’re traveling from has been designated green, amber or red.

From November 12, a number of destinations have been “placed under surveillance,” which means non-vaccinated travelers arriving from any of these countries must provide a test taken less than 24 hours before arrival.

What’s the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, with over 18.2 million cases and 131,008 deaths as of January 28.

Cases were soaring earlier in the year, with 117,900 new cases reported on April 11 alone. Although the number dropped considerably lower in the following weeks, with 2,664 new cases being tallied on July 2, they soon began to rise again, with country registering over 100 deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since June on August 17.

In October, the number of weekly cases rose for the first time since mid-August, while the amount of people hospitalized with the virus was increasing. The emergence of the Omicron variant has brought about yet another rise in infections.

There were nearly 2.6 million cases in the week leading up to January 28. Over 135 million vaccination doses have been administered in the country as of January 28.

France relaunched its test and trace app in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

President Macron had been cautiously easing restrictions in the country after going into lockdown for a third time, and many measures have been lifted. While the discovery of the new variant led to some being brought back in, restrictions are now being eased once again.

Nightclubs were ordered to close in December, but officials have announced that they will reopen from February 16.

Remote working for at least three days a week will no longer be compulsory for those who are able to from February 2, and the limit on audience capacity for public gatherings is to be lifted on the same date.

Masks are still mandatory in public spaces indoors and on public transport, but they will no longer be required outside from February 2.

In July 2021, French parliament approved a bill that would make it a legal requirement for residents to use the health pass, which stores proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests or evidence that the user has recently recovered from Covid-19, in order to access cafe terraces, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other culture and leisure activities, as well as trains and airplanes. This was extended to included those aged 12 and over.

However, the requirements for the health pass have since changed, with negative PCR tests or proof of recent recovery from the virus no longer valid. From January 24, only proof of vaccination will be accepted for those aged 16 and over.

Useful links

French government official site

Advice for foreign nationals planning trips to France

Tous Anti Covid app

Covid-19 official advice

Our latest coverage

Read more about how France has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions and how feminist street art is becoming commonplace around Paris.

In other developments, the European country has passed a law protecting the “sensory heritage” of its rural areas, and its future for sleeper trains looks bright. Want to know what it feels like to try to become French? CNN’s Channon Hodge gave it a go back in 2008.

