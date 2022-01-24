Travel to Croatia during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you’re planning to travel to Croatia, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic

The basics

Croatia has had one of the highest death rates in Europe from Covid-19. While the country reopened to tourists for the 2021 summer season, it soon began see coronavirus cases rise again. The new Omicron variant, which first emerged in November 2021, has brought about yet another increase in infections, with Croatia recording its highest number of cases so far in January 2022.

What’s on offer

Its coastline and myriad islands have helped make Croatia the perfect summer escape for travelers keen on something a bit less obvious than Greece, Italy or Spain. Dubrovnik, with its historic old town and ancient walls, is a key stop off for cruise liners, but the whole coast is a joy, from Roman remains in Pula and Split to picture perfect islands such as Korčula.

Who can go

The borders are now open, although travelers need either an EU Digital Covid Certificate, or proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19, or a negative test. Arrivals from some destinations are subject to quarantine — see below — and anyone coming from a non-European destination will need a confirmed accommodation booking.

What are the restrictions?

Passengers arriving from EU and Schengen-associated countries, whatever their nationality, are allowed into Croatia on the production of an EU Digital Covid Certificate. If you don’t have one, you must produce either a vaccination certificate (of a vaccination approved for use in the EU), with vaccine completed within the past 270 days; a certificate of recovery from Covid-19, along with proof of at least one dose of vaccine within eight months of contracting the disease; or a negative PCR test or a rapid antigen test recognized by the EU (see here for a list) taken within 72 or 48 hours respectively.

Otherwise, you can opt to get a test on arrival and then self-isolate until you get a negative result, or for 10 days. The same rules apply for third-country nationals resident in the EU, or EU nationals resident abroad.

However, if the country or area you are arriving from is listed as “red” or “dark red” by the European Center for Disease Control, there are extra restrictions — see below.

The borders are officially closed to third-country nationals, but tourism is a valid exception. You must bring a certificate of paid accommodation (in a hotel, private rental, campsite or rented boat), in addition to the paperwork above.

There are additional measures for arrivals from the countries listed as high risk by the Croatian Institute of Public Health, regardless of vaccination status.

Travelers arriving from South Africa, Brazil, India or Zanzibar must present a negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival and undergo a mandatory 14 day self-isolation period. This can be reduced to seven days if a second PCR test also confirms a negative result.

Those arriving from the UK are now required to produce either proof of a vaccination, a negative antigen Covid-19 test result no older than 48 hours, or a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before, or a doctor’s certificate of recovery from the virus.

Countries or regions which are on the “red” or “dark red” list of the European Center for Disease Control must also abide by these same. For a full list, see here.

What’s the Covid situation?

Croatia has seen Europe’s eighth highest death rate per capita, just below Italy. The country missed its goal of vaccinating half all adults with a single dose by July 1 — as of January 21, over 53% have been vaccinated. Infections in the country are beginning to rise again due to the spread of the Omicron variant, with a record 11,343 cases reported on January 20. As of January 21, there have been just over 848,000 cases and 13,300 deaths.

What can visitors expect?

While Croatia has reopened, many restrictions remain in place. Masks are mandatory indoors and in all enclosed spaces, as well as outside where social distancing of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained.

Cafes, clubs and restaurants are open but are subject to curfews and capacity rules, while only those with an EU Digital Covid Certificate are permitted to attend indoor gatherings of more than 50 people.

Useful links

Government travel advice

Approved antigen tests

European Center for Disease Control list

