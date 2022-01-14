Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to the UK, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, resulting in multiple lockdowns.

Most recently, the Omicron coronavirus variant has spread through the UK.

In England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, most legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted over summer 2021, but restrictions remained in place across the UK regarding international travel, and some nations kept certain domestic measures.

The UK has since reintroduced some measures following the emergence of Omicron, but regulations continue to vary across the four nations. See more details below.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland divide countries into “red” or “green” categories. There are different travel rules depending on your vaccination status.

There are currently no countries on the UK’s red list.

What’s on offer

In London, the UK has one of the world’s greatest cities. But beyond the architectural marvels and nightlife of the capital, there is much to explore — the rugged peaks of the Scottish Highlands, distant Welsh lakes and the wide sweep of Cornish beaches, for starters, plus historic towns and cities such as Bath, Oxford and Harrogate.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers and under 18s can now enter the UK without showing a pre-departure test. Fully vaccinated travelers must do a rapid lateral flow test on or before day two of their arrival in the UK.

Non-vaccinated travelers can also visit the UK, but are subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements. See below.

What are the restrictions?

All UK arrivals must complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK.

Red list countries

There are currently no countries on the UK’s red list.

Previously, UK residents and British and Irish nationals arriving home from red list destinations had to go undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense and non UK-residents from red list countries were banned from entering the UK.

Green list countries

Any destination not on the red list is considered green — so currently all destinations are green — but some green destinations don’t currently permit nonessential travel from the UK.

Fully vaccinated travelers and under 18s don’t need to take a pre-departure test before arriving in the UK from a green list country, but they must book and pay for a test on or before day two of their arrival. This can be a cheaper lateral flow test, rather than a PCR, and fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-isolate while waiting for their result.

The list of countries with UK-approved vaccination program includes EU countries and the US and the UK recognizes Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing. See the full list of countries and examples of proof of vaccination status here.

Non-vaccinated travelers to the UK from green list countries must show a pre-departure negative test and book and pay for a day two and day eight PCR test. Non-vaccinated green travelers must also quarantine at home, or at the place they are staying, for 10 days.

Non-vaccinated travelers quarantining in England may be able to end quarantine early via the Test to Release scheme. Test to Release does not apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Other developments:

Cruising recommenced in the UK last summer. See government guidance here and check the specific cruise line for regulations.

It is not currently required for travelers to show evidence of a booster for travel to the UK.

If you come into contact with a Covid-19 case during your stay in the UK, you’re advised to take a daily lateral flow test for 7 days. You don’t need to self-isolate unless you test positive or you’re unvaccinated -unvaccinated contacts of a Covid-19 case must self-isolate for 10 days.

International travelers are able to pick up free lateral flow tests while in England from local pharmacies. However, these tests are not to be used for the day two test. See options for day two test providers at this link.

What’s the Covid situation?

The UK suffered a devastating first wave of coronavirus in 2020, followed by a troubling winter 2020/2021 following the discovery of the Alpha variant.

Cases dropped in early summer 2021, but then rose again amid concerns about the Delta variant.

Towards the end of 2021, the Omicron coronavirus variant started to spread rapidly across the UK.

Case numbers remain high. There have been over 15 million Covid cases and 151,833 deaths in the UK as of January 14.

As of January 14, over 137.1 million vaccination doses have been administered in the UK and over 71.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

In March 2020, there was a UK-wide lockdown that lasted until the summer. Since then, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have developed their own region-specific measures — see below for detail.

What can visitors expect?

England

Following the emergence of Omicron, England moved into what the UK government calls “Plan B”, detailed here.

Face coverings are compulsory on public transport, and in most indoor public venues — such as cinemas and theaters.

Additionally, venues operating with large numbers — like theaters, concert venues and nightclubs — now require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test taken within the past 48 hours.

People living in England can show this proof via a “vaccine passport” called the NHS Covid Pass. NHS stands for National Health Service.

People living in England who were vaccinated abroad are also able to use the NHS Covid Pass.

International visitors may show any proof of vaccination that’s accepted at the UK border to enter these venues. The UK government also advises that international visitors could register negative rapid lateral flow or PCR test with the NHS and subsequently show an NHS text or email confirmation of a negative result.

There are no rules on household mixing in England, and English shops, museums, theme parks, bars, pubs, hotels, B&Bs, cinemas, theaters and nightclubs are open without restrictions.

Wales

Wales is currently at what the country classifies as Covid alert level 2.

Under rules introduced in late December, in Wales only six people can meet in public places, people must keep 2 meters apart in offices and public places, a maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people can attend outdoor events. Additionally, nightclubs are closed.

The Welsh government has announced Wales will begin to gradually switch to what the country classifies as Covid alert level 0, with nightclubs set to reopen and rules around numbers of people in hospitality settings set to be removed on January 28.

Face coverings are mandatory in most indoor settings, including public transport.

People living in Wales must show an NHS Covid Pass to enter venues with large numbers of people, including cinemas and theaters. International travelers can show a recent Covid test or the same proof of vaccination that they presented at the airport to enter the UK.

Scotland

Rules in Scotland currently advise that a maximum of three households should meet in a home or indoor public places at any one time.

While restaurants, bars, pubs and tourist attractions are open, Scottish nightclubs are currently closed.

There are currently limits on numbers at large outdoor events, but these restrictions are set to be lifted on January 17.

Face coverings are mandatory in indoor public places and public transport.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test is compulsory for entry to events with large numbers of people in attendance. From January 17, people in Scotland must show they’ve had a booster jab to be considered fully vaccinated if their last vaccine dose was more than four months ago.

People in Scotland can use the NHS Scotland Covid Status App to confirm they’re jabbed. International travelers can show a recent Covid test or the same proof of vaccination that they presented at the airport to enter the UK.

Northern Ireland

Currently in Northern Ireland it’s recommended that “no more than 3 households should meet together in a private home.”

A maximum of six people can sit together in Northern Irish hospitality settings, although up to 10 people can sit together if they’re from the same household, and children under 12 aren’t counted in the total. Table service is also be mandated. For exact guidelines, see here.

Dancing isn’t currently allowed in hospitality settings and nightclubs are closed. Indoor standing events will aren’t permitted.

Hotels and B&Bs are open, as are museums and other indoor leisure and visitor attractions.

Certain venues in Northern Ireland will ask you for proof of vaccination, such as nightclubs, cinemas, bars or theaters. People resident in Northern Ireland can use the COVIDCert NI app. International travelers can show a recent Covid test or the same proof of vaccination that they presented at the airport to enter the UK.

Face coverings are required on public transport and all indoor public settings, such as museums and galleries and cinemas.

Useful links

UK traffic light system

Wales regulations

Scotland regulations

Northern Ireland regulations

Passenger Locator Form

