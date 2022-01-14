Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to New York City, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest news

As of January 14, staffing shortages continue to cause some New York City subway shutdowns. Three subway lines — the B, Z and W — servicing various portions of the boroughs have been suspended, according to the MTA website. Check here for alternatives.

The basics

Since December 6, all inbound international travelers 2 and older are required to test within one day of departure for the United States, regardless of vaccination status. This does not affect domestic travel.

It’s part of a general tightening of US travel rules because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A “Key to NYC” vaccination requirement became effective in August. It requires proof of vaccination for patrons and employees of the city’s indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.

Some of the venues of interest to travelers that are part of the requirement include restaurants, nightclubs, concert halls, museums, performing arts and movie theaters, cabarets, fitness centers, pools and coffee shops with indoor dining.

What’s on offer

This is the ultimate city break. New York has the greatest city skyline in the world; culture from the Guggenheim to MoMA; spectacular food from Chinese delicacies in Flushing to Italian delights in the Bronx; and the green sweep of Central Park to the busy Lower East Side.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers are now allowed entry into the United States, including New York City. The recent travel ban on eight nations in southern Africa has been lifted.

Unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed to enter the United States, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children younger than 18.

New York doesn’t have any restrictions on domestic travelers.

What are the restrictions?

Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another US state or territory are not required to test or quarantine.

New York officials still recommend quarantine for all travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from Covid-19 during the previous three months. Testing three to five days after arriving in New York is also recommended for these travelers.

Every air traveler entering the United States needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a viral test within one day before their flight to the US departs and to provide documentation of their lab results or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.

What’s the Covid situation?

As of January 14, about 35,500 total confirmed and probable deaths and roughly 2.05 million total confirmed or probable cases were registered. There’s been a test positivity rate of about 31.1% in the past 28 days. That rate has shot up dramatically from four weeks ago when it was 4.1%.

What can visitors expect?

The “Key to NYC” mandate has been in effect since September 13 and is being further tightened.

Restaurants, movie theaters and other venues are open. But since December 15, their indoor spaces are open only to vaccinated patrons 5 and older who have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Since December 27, the website says “people 12 and older participating in public indoor activities will be required to show proof they have received two vaccine doses, except for those who have received the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Starting January 29, children 5 to 11 will also have to show proof of full vaccination.

By orders of Gov. Kathy Hochul, masks are now required to be worn in all indoor public places in all of New York state unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement through at least January 15, when that will be reassessed.

Some Broadway shows have had to cancel performances. Check New York Theatre Guide for the latest. For those still open, you must be vaccinated to attend a show (unless exempted by age), and masks are required except when eating and drinking.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art requires visitors 5 and older to show proof of at least one dose of an accepted vaccine. Capacity is being limited, and dining facilities are closed. Visitors 12 and older must show proof that they have received two doses of an accepted two-dose series vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the museum’s website says.

The subway system continues to operate on a 24-hour basis, but with the shutdowns mentioned above.

Among the many locations you can get rapid Covid-19 testing are these spots frequented by tourists:

• LaGuardia Airport, in the Terminal B parking lot

• John F. Kennedy International Airport, in the departures level of Terminal 1, Row H Area; Terminal 4, arrivals level, first floor; and at the Terminal 5 AirTrain stop

• Staten Island Ferry, St. George Terminal on Staten Island (next to the North Shore Esplanade exit)

• Times Square (701 Seventh Avenue between West 47th and West 48th streets)

