Travel to Costa Rica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Costa Rica, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Costa Rica was one of the first countries to open back up for tourism, which it did in November 2020. So far, nearly 1 million travelers have visited the country in 2021 — back to almost 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

However, the Delta variant hit the country hard in 2021, with hospitals “dangerously full” at the peak, and Costa Rica ending high up on the board of the most new cases globally. Cases then dropped to some of the lowest levels seen in months, but are currently on the rise again due to the Omicron variant.

The US CDC rates Costa Rica as Level 2, or moderate risk.

What’s on offer

Costa Rica is known for its “pura vida” (pure life), and, pandemic aside, the vida is still pura here. This is a country for nature lovers, with both a Caribbean and Pacific coast, and jungle covering about a quarter of the country.

Whether you’re here for the cloud forests, the volcanoes or the incredible nature and wildlife, your shoulders will definitely drop a few inches.

Most visitors pass through capital San José as a mere routing point, but it’s a beautiful city, with stunning architecture, public art and museums.

Who can go

Everyone. Costa Rica opened back up — even for tourism — on November 1, 2020. However, there are of course restrictions. And standard visa regulations still apply.

From January 2022, many activities will be restricted to those who’ve been vaccinated, the government has announced. Although entry rules aren’t set to change, restrictions on the ground will make it less attractive for the non-vaccinated.

In August, Costa Rica’s president signed a law that allows “digital nomads” to remain in the country for up to two years. To qualify, individuals must earn at least $3,000 per year and families must make at least $5,000. Benefits include the ability to open a Costa Rican bank account and their local U.S. driver’s licenses being honored locally.

What are the restrictions?

There’s no need for a negative Covid-19 PCR test result as there was initially. All passengers must fill out a Health Pass within 72 hours of travel. The website gives a QR code that you should show on arrival.

From August 1, fully vaccinated adults and anyone under the age of 18 (regardless of vaccination status) have been exempt from the requirement for travel insurance. Proof of vaccination — which must have taken place at least 14 days prior to entry — can be added to the health pass.

Anyone not fully vaccinated must have insurance which covers potential quarantine accommodation up to $2,000 and medical expenses of at least $50,000 related to Covid-19. This must be accompanied by a certificate in English or Spanish, giving the policyholder’s name, the dates of coverage and guarantees as stipulated above.

Residents and Costa Rican nationals may be subject to self-isolation on arrival.

The land borders, which had been closed to nonresidents, reopened April 5 to visitors not needing a visa. The previous 14-day quarantine for those entering via land has also been abolished as of April 5.

American Airlines launched flights from Chicago and Austin to San Jose on November 2, 2021. Avianca launched flights from Cancún on December 2. British Airways returned after a pandemic break on December 15.

What’s the Covid situation?

Costa Rica has seen nearly 600,000 cases and 7,386 deaths as of January 12. Case numbers rose fast in April through to August 2021, and although they subsequently fell, the Omicron variant has seen a sharp acceleration in infection rates.

The week leading up to December 24 saw 432 new infections, down from a record high of 17,469 in the week leading up to September 11, and similar to the previous week’s 522. December 14 saw a third consecutive day of no deaths.

But they are now spiraling, with a record 19,924 new cases recorded in the week leading up to January 12 — compared to just 1,696 registered in the week leading up to 31 December. Pre-Omicron, the record number of new infections was 17,469 in a week, registered in September 2021.

Along with Mexico, Costa Rica was one of the first countries in Latin America to receive vaccines in December 2020. Over 8 million vaccination doses have been given so far, with just over 71% of the population fully vaccinated as of January 12 according to John Hopkins University, though local numbers rank it at over 80%.

What can visitors expect?

You need to be vaccinated to access most public places, including hotels, restaurants, bars and museums.

Things are getting back to a relative normal. National parks and beaches are open — the former are now back to 100% capacity. Restaurants and bars have reopened, to 75% capacity. There is a 30% capacity limit on cultural and sports activities. From January, buses will be back to 100% capacity.

There is a nightly curfew from midnight to 5 a.m..

Driving restrictions were relaxed on October 31.

Useful links

Visit Costa Rica

CNE

The Tico Times

Our recent coverage

Back in August, Costa Rica was one of the first countries to allow Americans in, opening to visitors from six US states. Or read about this reforestation project for the great green macaws. Ready to book? Check out what to do in San José.

CNN’s Julia Buckley contributed to this report