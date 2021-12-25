Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to New York City, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest news

• The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be “scaled back,” with fewer revelers and everyone required to wear a mask, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said Thursday, December 23. Learn more here.

• A dozen Broadway shows have shuttered their doors this week as cast or crew members test positive for Covid-19. Find out which shows closed here.

• The Christmas Spectacular show starring the Radio City Rockettes has been canceled for the rest of the season because of “increasing challenges from the pandemic,” according to a statement posted Friday, December 17, on the show’s website. All tickets for the affected dates will be refunded at the point of purchase, the statement said.

• On December 24, the Biden administration announced it would lift the travel ban on eight southern Africa nations at 12:01 a.m. December 31 (see more below).

The basics

Since December 6, all inbound international travelers 2 and older are required to test within one day of departure for the United States, regardless of vaccination status. This does not affect domestic travel.

It’s part of a general tightening of US travel rules because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A “Key to NYC” vaccination requirement became effective in August. It requires proof of vaccination for patrons and employees of the city’s indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.

Some of the venues of interest to travelers that are part of the requirement include restaurants, nightclubs, concert halls, museums, performing arts and movie theaters, cabarets, fitness centers, pools and coffee shops with indoor dining.

What’s on offer

This is the ultimate city break. New York has the greatest city skyline in the world; culture from the Guggenheim to MoMA; spectacular food from Chinese delicacies in Flushing to Italian delights in the Bronx; and the green sweep of Central Park to the busy Lower East Side.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers from all but eight nations are now allowed entry into the United States, including New York City. The eight nations were put under a US travel ban because of the Omicron variant.

Until December 30, the United States is restricting travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe because of the emerging Omicron variant.

Citizens of those nations or foreign travelers who have been to any of them in the past 14 days may not enter the United States, but US citizens and lawful permanent residents who have been to those nations may still enter. That ban ends on December 31.

Unvaccinated travelers from abroad are no longer allowed to enter the United States, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children younger than 18.

New York doesn’t have any restrictions on domestic travelers.

What are the restrictions?

Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another US state or territory are not required to test or quarantine.

New York officials still recommend quarantine for all travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from Covid-19 during the previous three months. Testing three to five days after arriving in New York is also recommended for these travelers.

Every air traveler entering the United States needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a viral test within one day before their flight to the US departs and to provide documentation of their lab results or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.

What’s the Covid situation?

As of December 25, more than 35,150 total confirmed and probable deaths and roughly 1.3 million total confirmed or probable cases were registered. There’s been a test positivity rate of about 7.5% in the past 28 days. That rate shot up dramatically from just last week, when it 4.1%.

With the Omicron variant escalating, long waits for Covid-19 testing have been reported just ahead of the Christmas travel rush.

What can visitors expect?

The “Key to NYC” mandate has been in effect since September 13 and is being further tightened.

Restaurants, movie theaters and other venues are open. But since December 15, their indoor spaces are open only to vaccinated patrons 5 and older who have had at least one dose of vaccine.

And starting December 27, the website says “people 12 and older participating in public indoor activities will be required to show proof they have received two vaccine doses, except for those who have received the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Starting January 29, 2022, children 5 to 11 must also show proof of full vaccination.

By orders of Gov. Kathy Hochul, masks are now required to be worn in all indoor public places in all of New York state unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement through at least January 15.

Some Broadway shows have been canceled (see above). For those still open, you must be vaccinated to attend a show, and masks are required except when eating and drinking.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art requires visitors 5 and older to show proof of at least one dose of an accepted vaccine. Capacity is being limited, and dining facilities are closed. “Starting December 27, visitors 12 and older must show proof that they have received two doses of an accepted two-dose series vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the museum’s website says.

The subway system continues to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Among the many locations you can get rapid Covid-19 testing are these spots frequented by tourists:

— LaGuardia Airport, in the Terminal B parking lot

— John F. Kennedy International Airport, in the departures level of Terminal 1, Row H Area; Terminal 4, arrivals level, first floor; and at the Terminal 5 AirTrain stop

— Staten Island Ferry, St. George Terminal on Staten Island (next to the North Shore Esplanade exit)

— Times Square (701 Seventh Avenue between West 47th and West 48th streets)

Useful links

New York State Covid-19 microsite

Nycgo.com

CDC Travel Health

Our recent coverage

There are two new attractions added to the NYC roster. Read about Little Island, which sits in the Hudson River, and a spectacular observatory at One Vanderbilt tower.

Check out our New Yorker’s guide to eating out safely during the pandemic, or read about the bar Dante, which was named the second best in the world this year.

Consider a post-pandemic stay at the first hotel on Roosevelt Island, a sliver of an island in the East River with a notorious past.

Want to eat great Indian food? You’ll find it across the water in New Jersey. Or salivate over New York cheesecake in our list of the world’s best desserts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Joe Minihane, Julia Buckley, Kristina Sgueglia, Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown have contributed to this report.