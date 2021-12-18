Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you’re planning to travel to Mexico, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Mexico is open to travelers. There is no need to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though most resorts ask guests to fill out health questionnaires.

The land border between Mexico and the United States has been reopened to nonessential travel since November 8, 2021.

Since December 6, all American air travelers 2 and older returning to the US need a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day their departing flight, regardless of vaccination status. It’s part of a general tightening of US travel rules because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The US Embassy says results for PCR and antigen tests are reliably available within 24 hours in Mexico.

As of December 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintained Mexico’s travel advisory rating at level 3 — “high” risk. Level 4 is “very high” risk. The CDC advises travelers to be fully vaccinated before traveling to Mexico.

What’s on offer

You’ll find incredible food, sensational beaches, charming towns and historical remains. While the beach resorts around Cancun attract the bulk of visitors, those who want more than a fly and flop go for Mexico City’s cultural heft, the coastline of Baja California and traditional towns such as Oaxaca.

Who can go

Mexico has had some of the world’s loosest border restrictions with anyone allowed to travel by air for business or leisure.

The United States, the European Union and other major destinations have blocked arrivals from eight southern African nations (including South Africa, Namibia and Botswana), but Mexico has not joined in the travel ban.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers to the country must complete a health declaration form and scan the QR code it generates on arrival.

There is no need to take a test before departure or undertake any form of quarantine. Those concerned they may have symptoms should ask for the Sanidad Internacional health organization.

What’s the Covid situation?

Mexico has had around 3.93 million cases of Covid-19 and almost 297,400 deaths as of December 18 (although some believe the actual numbers are higher). President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has come under fire for taking a laissez-faire approach to the virus. Restrictions have not been far reaching and life has gone on as normal for many, which critics say has led to high death and infection rates.

As of December 18, Mexico had administered almost 139.8 million doses of vaccine, or about 107 doses per 100 people.

What can visitors expect?

Mexico has a four-tier traffic light system of restrictions, with red signifying maximum restrictions, orange limiting capacity in public spaces and at work to 30%, yellow allowing for all work to resume and public gatherings to take place, and green meaning there are no restrictions in place. See a color-coded map here.

As of December 18, all but five states were categorized as green. Some of the most popular destinations were in the green category:

— Quintana Roo, where popular tourist destinations Cancun and Playa del Carmen are located

— The bustling capital of Mexico City

— Baja California Sur, home to Cabo San Lucas

— Jalisco state, home to Puerto Vallarta

Baja California, home to border crossover city Tijuana, was yellow.

Many hotels and lodging groups, such as Mexico Grand Hotels and Krystal Hotels to name just two, offer on-site Covid-19 testing for your return. Check with your hotel about on-site testing before you travel.

Visitors are likely to find situations differ depending on where in the country they travel, with local restrictions varying. See the Local Resources section of the US Embassy website for specific information.

Useful links

Sanidad Internacional

Covid-19 government page

US Embassy in Mexico

US State Department travel advisories for Mexican states

