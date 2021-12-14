Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to the UK, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

The United Kingdom has seen one of the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, resulting in multiple lockdowns.

In England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, most legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted over the summer, but there restrictions remained in place across the UK regarding international travel, and some nations kept certain domestic measures. See more below.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland now divide countries into “red” or “green” categories. There are also different travel rules depending on your vaccination status.

More stringent travel rules have been added in recent weeks following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. See more below.

In the wake of Omicron, on November 25, the UK government reactivated the then-dormant “red list” adding six countries, with more destinations following. Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe ended up on the UK’s red list.

Unless you’re a resident of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland — or a British or Irish national — you’ll be refused entry arriving into the UK from a red list country. UK arrivals must head direct to a quarantine hotel upon arrival in the UK and self-isolate for 10 days. See more below.

However from 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, all 11 of these countries will be removed from the list.

What’s on offer

In London, the UK has one of the world’s greatest cities. But beyond the architectural marvels and nightlife of the capital, there is much to explore — the rugged peaks of the Scottish Highlands, distant Welsh lakes and the wide sweep of Cornish beaches, for starters, plus historic towns and cities such as Bath, Oxford and Harrogate.

Who can go

Until recently, most fully vaccinated travelers from green list countries could enter England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland without a pre-departure negative test.

However, new rules dictate that from December 7, all travelers to the UK over 12 — regardless of vaccination status and country of origin — must show a pre-departure negative Covid test taken two days before travel. This test can be a PCR or lateral flow test.

Fully vaccinated travelers must also do a PCR test on or before day two of their arrival and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Children under 18 can follow the same rules as fully-vaccinated travelers.

Non-vaccinated travelers can also visit the UK, but are subject to additional testing and quarantine requirements. See below.

Unless you’re a resident of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland — or a British or Irish national — you’ll be refused entry arriving into the UK from a red list country.

UK residents and British and Irish nationals arriving home from red list destinations must quarantine on arrival in a quarantine hotel and follow testing requirements. See below.

If you’ve arrived from a red list country and your final destination is in Wales or Northern Ireland, you will need to book a quarantine hotel in England or Scotland.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the UK’s red list, but are set to be removed on Wednesday December 15.

(The Republic of Ireland has entirely separate entrance regulations, which are enforced when crossing the land border.)

What are the restrictions?

All UK arrivals must complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK.

Currently, anyone entering the UK must quarantine until they receive the results of a PCR test taken on their second day in the country. Anyone testing positive faces a 10-day quarantine.

Anyone entering the UK must also provide proof of a pre-departure negative Covid test taken in the two days before travel.

Red list countries

The 11 countries on the UK’s red list — Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe — are set to be removed on December 15.

Rules dictate that UK residents and British and Irish nationals arriving home from red list destinations must undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Before arriving in the UK, these travelers must purchase what the UK government calls a “quarantine package,” covering the stay in hotel quarantine and food and drink while there.

Bookings must be made through this online portal. The charge for a single adult occupying one room for 10 days is £2,285. Anyone dodging quarantine risks fines of up to £10,000.

Green list countries

Any destination not on the red list is considered green, but some green destinations don’t currently permit nonessential travel from the UK.

As mentioned above, since December 7, anyone entering the UK must also provide proof of a pre-departure negative Covid test taken in the two days before travel.

All travelers from green list countries to England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland must book and pay for a day two test.

Earlier in the fall, the UK government started allowing fully vaccinated UK arrivals to switch their day two test to a cheaper lateral flow test, rather than a PCR test.

However, following the news of the Omicron variant, the UK government announced that all international arrivals, regardless of vaccination status and country of origin, must take a PCR test on day two and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Non-vaccinated travelers to the UK from green list countries must do a pre-departure negative test and book and pay for a day two and day eight PCR test. Non-vaccinated green travelers must also quarantine at home, or at the place they are staying, for 10 days.

Non-vaccinated arrivals into England may also present proof of a negative pre-departure test via the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Non-vaccinated travelers quarantining in England may be able to end quarantine early via the Test to Release scheme. Test to Release does not apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The list of countries with UK-approved vaccination program includes EU countries and the US. On November 22, more countries were added to this list, including Ecuador. See the full list of countries here.

As of November 22, the UK recognizes Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing, meaning Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin are on the UK’s list of approved vaccines for inbound travel.

Other developments:

Cruising has now recommenced in the UK. See government guidance here and check the specific cruise line for regulations.

Brits can use the NHS app as an NHS Covid Pass to display vaccination details or recent Covid test results for domestic or international purposes. Alternatively, they can request a paper letter with vaccine status.

Booster vaccination records are also available via the NHS Covid Pass for international travel. It is not currently required for travelers to show evidence of a booster for travel to the UK.

The UK government also encourages the use of the separate NHS Covid 19 app in England and Wales — and its equivalents in Scotland and Northern Ireland — in order to check into venues for contact tracing purposes. See more below.

What’s the Covid situation?

The UK suffered a devastating first wave of coronavirus in 2020, followed by a troubling winter 2020/2021 following the discovery of the Alpha variant.

Cases were dropping in early summer 2021, but then rose again amid concerns about the Delta variant.

There are now concerns about the new Omicron variant, which has been detected in the UK.

There were 360,182 new cases in the UK in the week leading up to December 14.

There have been over 10.9 million Covid cases and 146,935 deaths in the UK as of December 14.

The UK was the world’s first country to begin a vaccination program, which has lessened the burden on the National Health Service (NHS). All adults in the UK have now been offered a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Rapid lateral flow tests are available for free via pharmacies and online, and UK citizens are encouraged to test themselves twice a week.

As of December 14, over 122.5 million vaccination doses have been administered in the UK and over 69.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The UK is now implementing a booster jab program. Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, the government announced all UK adults will be offered a booster jab.

In March 2020, there was a UK-wide lockdown that lasted until the summer. Since then, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland developed their own region-specific measures.

What can visitors expect?

England

England emerged from lockdown over the summer, and most legal Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Since July 19, there have been no limits on how many people can meet inside or outside at private households or in hospitality venues.

All English shops, museums, theme parks, bars, pubs, hotels, B&Bs, cinemas, theaters and nightclubs can reopen.

Social distancing is no longer mandated.

The face mask requirement was removed in England, but has since been reinstated following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

As of November 30, face coverings are compulsory in shops and on public transport, as well as in settings such as hairdressers and offices.

In recognition of the risk of Omicron, England is now moving into what the UK government calls “Plan B”, detailed here.

Face coverings will be compulsory in most indoor public venues — like cinemas and theaters — from Friday, December 10.

Additionally, venues operating with large numbers — like concert venues or nightclubs — will need to use the NHS Covid Pass mentioned above as a means of entry.

Since December 13, people in England have been encouraged to work from home where possible.

As of December 14, fully vaccinated contacts of a Covid-19 case should take a daily lateral flow test for 7 days. They don’t need to self-isolate unless they test positive.

Unvaccinated contacts of a Covid-19 case must self-isolate for 10 days.

Also, those who were vaccinated abroad — even in a country whose vaccination program is recognized by the UK — must quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of any Covid case while in the UK.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid David previously said that from December, anyone fully vaccinated with a World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing vaccine “won’t need to self-isolate if identified as a close contact while in England.” Further details on this change have yet to be announced.

This close contact identification often takes place via the NHS Covid-19 app, which allows users to check in to restaurants, bars and other venues for track and trace purposes.

Using the app is not compulsory but is recommended by the UK government.

Travel within the UK is allowed, as is travel abroad, in line with the system described above.

Wales

As of August 7, Wales’ remaining legal Covid restrictions have been removed and Wales is currently at what the country classifies as Covid alert level 0.

There are no longer limits on numbers of people meeting indoors or outdoors, in homes, restaurants, bars or pubs.

All businesses — from hotels to museums to nightclubs — can reopen.

Travel within Wales and the rest of the UK is permitted, as is travel abroad under the traffic light system.

Face coverings are still required by law in certain indoor settings, including public transport, but not in hospitality venues.

Wales also uses the NHS Covid-19 app for test and trace. Using the app is not compulsory but is recommended by the Welsh government.

People in Wales must show their NHS Covid Pass to enter venues with large numbers of people, including nightclubs, cinemas and theaters.

Wales has published a Coronavirus control plan for autumn and winter 2021, outlining options in case the situation worsens.

Scotland

On August 9, Scotland removed most remaining Covid restrictions.

There are now no limitations on the number of people gathering in homes, restaurants, bars or pubs.

Museums, pubs, restaurants shops, tourist attractions and theaters can all reopen. Nightclubs are now able to open again.

The legal requirement on social distancing has also been removed.

Travel within Scotland and the rest of the UK is permitted, as is travel abroad as outlined above.

Face coverings are still mandatory in indoor public places and public transport. There is also a maximum of 2,000 people at any indoor event, and 5,000 people outdoors.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test is compulsory for entry to Scottish nightclubs or events with large numbers of people in attendance. People in Scotland can use the NHS Scotland Covid Status App to confirm they’re jabbed, or they can request a paper record of vaccination.

Scotland also has its own version of the NHS Covid-19 app called Protect Scotland. It’s not compulsory, but its use is recommended by the Scottish government.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, all non-essential shops have reopened and restaurants are open for indoor and outdoor dining. Restrictions have been removed regarding the number of households who can sit together in hospitality venues.

There are no longer any restrictions on how many people can meet in a private garden. Up to 30 people can meet inside in a private home and stay overnight. For exact guidelines, see here.

Overnight stays in self-contained holiday accommodation are also permitted for up to 30 people.

Northern Ireland outdoor visitor attractions have also reopened.

Hotels and B&Bs have also reopened, as have museums and other indoor leisure and visitor attractions. Live music and theater is allowed but nightclubs remain closed.

On October 31, Northern Ireland loosened rules on movement inside hospitality venues and permitted nightclubs to reopen.

Vaccine passports were introduced in Northern Ireland on November 29 and will be enforceable from December 13. Some venues may ask for proof of vaccination, such as night clubs, cinemas or theaters.

Travel within Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is allowed, as is travel abroad as outlined above.

Face coverings are required on public transport and some other indoor public settings, such as museums and galleries.

Northern Ireland has its own version of the NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app called StopCOVID NI. It’s not compulsory, but its use is recommended by the Northern Irish government.

