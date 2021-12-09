Travel to India during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you’re planning to travel to India, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

India has emerged from a devastating 2021, in which it was the global center of a new wave of the pandemic, which brought the country’s health system close to collapse. The Delta variant, which has now swept the globe, started here. The country swiftly closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, banning all scheduled international flights in March 2020. However, restrictions have started easing — the borders opened for tourism on November 15.

What’s on offer

The question is: What isn’t on offer in India? This vast country has an astonishing range of landscapes, architecture, cultures and religions. Most first-timers stick to the “golden triangle” of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, but other big hitters for newbies include the Kerala waterways, beaches of Goa and Mumbai, one of the world’s most thrilling cities.

Who can go

On November 15, India reopened for tourism for the first time since the pandemic. Arrivals from all countries are allowed, though there are different restrictions — see below.

Entry requirements

Entry for group tourism using charter flights commenced October 15, with individual visits allowed from November 15.

Arrivals must possess a tourism visa or e-visa granted after October 6, 2021. Those granted previously but not used are not currently eligible for entry.

Note that you cannot use a land border to enter on a tourist visa.

Arriving at an airport, all arrivals are screened. Anyone showing symptoms will be taken to a medical facility.

All travelers aged five years and older must upload a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal, as well as a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the journey.

Fully vaccinated arrivals do not have to quarantine, though travelers coming from countries deemed “at risk” must take another PCR test on arrival.

As of December 3, there are 11 at risk countries: UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel.

Additionally, non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated arrivals must self-isolate for seven days, test on day eight, and continue to monitor their health for another week.

US CDC travel advisory:

Level 1: Low. Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to India. There have been over 34.6 million infections and over 470,000 deaths as of December 3.

Useful links

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Arrival portal

Our recent coverage

CNN’s Vedika Sud has written about the toll reporting on the situation has taken on her.

We’ve compiled lists of what we think are the best places to visit, the most beautiful temples, and India’s best things to eat, by region. If you’re looking for post-pandemic island life, here are some suggestions. Or read about the incredible history of Indian stepwells. And finally, read a round-up of India’s most famous buildings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Julia Buckley, Swati Gupta, Aditi Sangal, Esha Mitra, Sophia Saifi, Rishabh M Pratap, Jessie Yeung, Vedika Sud and Eoin McSweeney contributed to this report