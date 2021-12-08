Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to the islands of the Caribbean, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first thing to keep in mind is the Caribbean Sea region consists of 13 independent island nations. There are even more overseas territories. Each of them has its own rules, subject to frequent change.

Some of the islands opened back up to travel in the summer and fall of 2020. Others reopened more recently. Some have put up travel bans because of the recent Omicron variant while others have not.

Some islands require quarantines, even for vaccinated travelers, while others don’t even request a Covid-19 test. Rules vary depending on your country of origin.

Here’s a roundup of key highlights on nine popular Caribbean destinations, with the most recent updates in bold so you can easily spot the latest changes.

Follow the links provided so you can find out all the crucial details and check them for updates before you book a trip. Rules might change between updates to this article:

Aruba

What’s on offer: Days are usually dry and sunny. Arikok National Park features caves, desert landscapes and giant lizards. Wide beaches bordering clear jade water are the big draw.

Who can go? As of December 1, citizens of all countries can enter with the exception of seven nations in southern Africa. Also, Aruba has reinstated a list of very high-risk countries, almost all of them in Europe, from which arrivals must adhere to stricter testing than other visitors. Find the lists here, which might update frequently.

Entry requirements: All visitors 12 and older must have a negative result from a molecular Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival, unless coming from a very-high risk destination. The testing must be done one day before travel for those. Certain eligible travelers who are fully vaccinated can bypass the test. This list is on Aruba’s tourism website and is subject to change.

Aruba visitors health insurance is mandatory. No quarantine is in place. Travelers who test positive for Covid-19 are required to stay in mandatory isolation, however.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 3 (high). Be fully vaccinated before traveling to Aruba.

Find out more: Aruba’s official tourism site | Embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba Visitors Insurance | US Consulate | CDC Aruba advisory

The Bahamas

What’s on offer: The chain has 700 islands — from the hustle and funky beats of the capital city, Nassau, on New Providence, to the peaceful beaches on many less-visited islands. You can swim with pigs or dive with sharks.

Who can go? The Bahamas is open to all international travelers.

Entry requirements: All travelers must present a negative result from a PCR test taken no more than five days before arrival, even if you’re fully vaccinated. Children younger than 2 are exempt. You must fill out a health visa application and opt in to the Bahamas’ Covid-19 health insurance. Unvaccinated travelers staying longer than four nights and five days must also take a rapid antigen test on day five and fill out a daily health questionnaire. You must also test for travel between various islands within the Bahamas chain.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 3 (high). Be fully vaccinated before traveling to the Bahamas.

Find out more: Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa | US Embassy | CDC Bahamas advisory

Barbados

What’s on offer: Golf, history and architecture get visitors beyond the beach on the most easterly island in the Caribbean. Rum distilleries offer tours and the local cuisine — a blend of African, Indian, Irish, British and Creole flavors — will soak up the spirit.

Who can go? The island is welcoming visitors from around the world. Barbados has discontinued its Caribbean travel bubble. The Barbados public health officials said they are monitoring the Omicron variant but are not putting up bans as of December 6.

Entry requirements: If arriving by air, both fully vaccinated travelers and the unvaccinated must present a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than three days before travel. You must upload results to the BIMSafe app.

Some vaccinated travelers may be selected at random for a rapid antigen test upon arrival but do not have to quarantine awaiting results. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for five days, take another PCR test and remain in quarantine until receiving results. You must book your room ahead of time at a government-approved accommodation (scroll down for list).

If arriving by sea, fully vaccinated people may disembark their ship for shore excursions. A negative Covid-19 test result is required.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4 (very high). Avoid travel to Barbados.

Find out more: Visit Barbados website | BIMSafe travel app | US Embassy | CDC Barbados advisory

Curaçao

What’s on offer: The island’s coral reefs and sunken ships are accessible via scuba and snorkeling outings. Willemstad, the capital and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a don’t-miss for history buffs. Nature lovers will find orchids and birds at Christoffelpark.

Who can go? Curaçao divides countries and territories — and the travelers arriving from them — into four categories: very low risk, low risk, high risk and very high risk. You need to check which category you’re in as they may have varying requirements. Check your departing country and read the rules closely, as they may be subject to change.

As of November 28, the island placed a travel ban on tourists arriving from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Entry requirements: All visitors except those coming from “very low risk” destinations or vaccinated travelers from low-risk EU nations must have negative results from a Covid-19 PCR test that’s no more than 48 hours old before your flight to the island. There are no other exemptions for the fully vaccinated.

Further testing during your trip may be required. All travelers must fill out the passenger locator card 48 hours before arrival. No quarantines are in place unless you test positive for Covid-19 during your stay.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 4: Very high. Avoid travel to Curaçao.

Find out more: Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Passenger locator card | US consulate | CDC Curaçao advisory

Dominican Republic

What’s on offer: Top-notch beaches and a range of resorts await visitors. Diverse geography, including lush forests and mountains and semi-arid areas, contrasts with Santo Domingo’s historic Cuidad Colonial — a lively and romantic spot to explore.

Who can go? As of December 6, tourists traveling from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland on the government’s website), Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa may not enter the Dominican Republic. Otherwise, travelers around the world may enter, but depending on where you’re coming from, entry requirements will differ.

Entry requirements: Travelers from many nations — including the United States, Canada, Mexico and France, among others — do not need a Covid-19 test to enter. The DR has set up a list of nations from which you do need a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Nations on that list include Brazil, Ireland and the United Kingdom, among others. No quarantines are in place.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 3 (high). Be fully vaccinated before traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Find out more: GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form | US Embassy | CDC Dominican Republic advisory

Jamaica

What’s on offer: Jamaica’s reggae and dancehall music and laid-back vibe are perennial draws. Tropical beaches, waterfalls and delicious jerk cuisine also lure visitors.

Who can go? As of December 6, tourists who have been in Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe within 14 days of their intended date of entry will not be approved for travel. Otherwise, visitors from all other destinations may enter.

Entry requirements: Travelers 12 and older must have a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular (PCR, NAA, RNA) or antigen test performed taken within three days of the travel date. You must fill out a travel authorization form.

Visitors are directed to “Resilient Corridors” designed specifically for tourists along with other licensed accommodations that meet Covid-19 safety standards. If you require a Covid test upon arrival, you must quarantine in your hotel or resort until you get a negative result.

Effective since November 18, fully vaccinated travelers staying outside the resilient corridors who have a negative result from a PCR test taken within three days of departure to Jamaica will not be required to quarantine on arrival.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 3 (high). Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Find out more: Visit Jamaica | Online travel authorization form | US Embassy | CDC Jamaica advisory

Puerto Rico

What’s on offer: Charming and historic Old San Juan is ripe for exploration. The island’s casinos and El Yunque rainforest are also top attractions that stretch beyond the water activities at the island’s many beaches.

Who can go? As a US territory, Puerto Rico is following the new guidelines that allow only fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter. Ages 17 and younger are exempt, and US citizens do not have to be vaccinated to visit.

Travel bans announced in late November bar entry into the US of noncitizens coming from eight countries in southern Africa. They are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Entry requirements: Fully vaccinated travelers on domestic flights must upload their vaccination card to the island’s online portal, which will generate a QR code. Nonvaccinated travelers on domestic flights must have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Nonvaccinated travelers who arrive without a test must take a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival and go into quarantine awaiting results. Failure to comply could result in a $300 fine.

Tourists arriving on international flights must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of travel.

Find out more: Visit Puerto Rico | CDC Puerto Rico information

Turks and Caicos

What’s on offer: This British overseas territory — northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas — is known for its coral reefs, ripsaw music and a low-key vibe. Whale watching, snorkeling and a range of other outdoor activities pair well with the islands’ natural aquatic beauty.

Who can go? Visitors from around the world are welcomed to vacation here.

Entry requirements: You must be fully vaccinated if you’re 16 or older to visit. All travelers 10 and older need a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than three days before arrival to enter. There’s no quarantine on arrival. You must fill out a travel authorization form, and Covid-19 travel insurance is required as well.

US CDC travel advisory: Level 3 (high). Be fully vaccinated before traveling to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Find out more: Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form | US Embassy | CDC Turks and Caicos advisory

US Virgin Islands

What’s on offer: From fine dining, scuba diving and golfing on St. Croix to the pristine shores of unspoiled and undeveloped St. John, these islands have a lot to offer. In lively St. Thomas, boating and duty-free shopping are big draws.

Who can go? As a US territory, the USVI is following the new guidelines that allow only fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter. Ages 17 and younger are exempt, and US citizens do not have to be vaccinated to visit.

Travel bans announced in late November bar entry into the US of noncitizens coming from eight countries in southern Africa. They are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Entry requirements: Domestic travelers 5 or older who enter by air or sea are required to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal. Foreign travelers 2 or older must use the portal.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated domestic travelers must present a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within five days of arrival unless they have been vaccinated in the USVI.

Travelers arriving on international flights must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of travel. International tourists arriving by ferry must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within five days of travel.

Find out more: US Virgin Islands update | USVI Travel Portal | USVI Department of Health | CDC US Virgin Islands information

