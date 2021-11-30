Gucci family hits out at portrayal in ‘House of Gucci’ movie

Nicola Ruotolo and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

The heirs of former Gucci fashion house chairman Aldo Gucci have hit out at Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” movie.

The fashion biopic centers on the story of Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite played by Lady Gaga, who after marrying into fashion royalty was sentenced to 29 years in prison for plotting the murder of husband and heir to the Gucci empire Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver.

The family took particular issue with the depiction of Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, as “a woman definitively convicted of ordering the murder of Maurizio Gucci… as a victim” in the movie itself and in statements by cast members, Italian media agency ANSA reported.

The heirs criticize “the indulgent tones towards a woman who, definitively convicted of having been the instigator of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, is painted not only in the film, but also in the statements of the cast members, as a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture,” ANSA continued.

The letter went on to say that Gucci “was an inclusive company,” adding that in the 1980s, when the film is set, there were several women who occupied top positions in the company.

“The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones,” a letter signed by Aldo Gucci’s heirs said.

The statement also alleged that in the movie members of the Gucci family were falsely portrayed as “hooligans” who were “ignorant and insensitive to the world that surrounded them,” ANSA added.

CNN has contacted Scott’s representatives for comment.

Speaking to British Vogue for its December issue, Gaga opened up about how she prepared for the role of Reggiani.

“I lived as (Reggiani) for a year and a half,” she is quoted as saying. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

CNN’s Leah Dolan contributed reporting.