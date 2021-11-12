Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to New York City, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Nearly all pandemic restrictions were lifted in June in New York state (including New York City) as 70% of New Yorkers 18 or older had received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination series.

However, a “Key to NYC” vaccination requirement became effective in August. It requires proof of vaccination for patrons and employees of the city’s indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.

Some of the venues of interest to travelers that are part of the requirement include restaurants, nightclubs, concert halls, museums, performing arts theaters, movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, casinos, cabarets, fitness centers, pools and coffee shops with indoor dining.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed CDC guidance recommending masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status, but has not issued a mask mandate.

What’s on offer

This is the ultimate city break. New York has the greatest city skyline in the world; culture from the Guggenheim to MoMA; spectacular food from Chinese delicacies in Flushing to Italian delights in the Bronx; and the green sweep of Central Park to the busy Lower East Side.

Who can go

Fully vaccinated travelers from any nation are now allowed entry into the United States, including New York.

Unvaccinated travelers from abroad will no longer be allowed, with very limited exceptions. Among those exceptions are unvaccinated children younger than 18.

All travelers 2 and older entering the US are also required to have a negative Covid-19 test result taken within three days of departing for the United States.

New York doesn’t have any restrictions on domestic travelers.

What are the restrictions?

Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another US state or territory are not required to test or quarantine.

New York officials still recommend quarantine for all travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from Covid-19 during the previous three months. Testing three to five days after arriving in New York is also recommended for these travelers.

Every air traveler entering the United States needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a viral test within three days before their flight to the US departs and to provide documentation of their lab results or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.

What’s the Covid situation?

As of November 12, roughly 34,700 total confirmed and probable deaths and roughly 1.13 million total confirmed or probable cases were registered. There’s been a test positivity rate of about 1.88% in the past 28 days, a rate that’s been dropping in the past month.

What can visitors expect?

Restaurants, movie theaters and other venues are open — but their indoor spaces are only open to fully vaccinated patrons. Patrons younger than 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, will be allowed inside with a face mask requirement except when they are eating and drinking.

The city is strongly recommending masking indoors, but has decided not to make it a mandate. The “Key to NYC” vaccine mandate has been in full effect since September 13.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held. It will return to a more traditional route with the public lining the streets of Manhattan to watch. Find out more at the Macy’s parade website.

Broadway has reopened, but you must be vaccinated to attend and masks are required except when eating and drinking. You can see a listing of shows at Broadway.com.

The Empire State Building’s 86th floor Observatory is open. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, like all NYC museums, requires visitors 12 and older to be vaccinated, and children 2 to 11 must wear a mask. Masks are required indoors at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The subway system continues to operate on a 24-hour basis.

There are two new attractions added to the NYC roster. Read about Little Island, which sits in Hudson River, and a spectacular observatory at One Vanderbilt tower.

Check out our New Yorker’s guide to eating out safely during the pandemic, or read about the bar Dante, which was named the second best in the world this year.

Consider a post-pandemic stay at the first hotel on Roosevelt Island, a sliver of an island in the East River with a notorious past.

Want to eat great Indian food? You’ll find it across the water in New Jersey. Or salivate over New York cheesecake in our list of the world’s best desserts.

