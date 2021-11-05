Travel to India during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN staff

If you’re planning to travel to India, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

India is finally emerging after a devastating few months as the global center of a new wave of the pandemic, which brought the country’s health system close to collapse. The Delta variant, which is now sweeping the world, started here. The country swiftly closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, banning all scheduled international flights in March 2020. However, restrictions have started easing, with tourists allowed in from November 15.

What’s on offer

The question is: What isn’t on offer in India? This vast country has an astonishing range of landscapes, architecture, cultures and religions. Most first-timers stick to the “golden triangle” of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, but other big hitters for newbies include the Kerala waterways, beaches of Goa and Mumbai, one of the world’s most thrilling cities.

Who can go

Tourists are not yet permitted. Only Indian nationals, those moving to the country as residents, and those from certain countries who qualify for visas other than tourist visas may go. From the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, things are more restricted — only diplomats and those listed in a government memorandum may travel. However other visa holders from the European Union, Africa and South America may travel — as long as it is not on a tourist visa.

Entry requirements

Entry for group tourism using charter flights commenced October 15, and from November 15 individual tourists will be allowed in. Arrivals must possess a tourism visa or e-visa granted after October 6, 2021. Those granted previously but not used are not currently eligible for entry. However, you cannot use a land border to enter on a tourist visa.

Arriving at an airport, all arrivals are screened. Anyone showing symptoms will be taken to a medical facility.

All travelers must upload a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal, as well as a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the journey. Fully vaccinated arrivals do not have to quarantine. Others must self-isolate for seven days, test on day eight, and continue to monitor their health for another week.

US CDC travel advisory:

Level 2: Moderate (downgraded from level 3 on August 16). Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to India. There have been over 34 million infections and over 459,000 deaths as of November 3.

Useful links

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Arrival portal

