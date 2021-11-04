Travel to Australia during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning a trip to Australia, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Australia relaxed its border restrictions after a 20-month closure on November 1. Australian citizens, residents and their families can now travel without quarantine restrictions on the way home.

However, those rules are at a national level — and not all regions are allowing international travel.

The borders are still closed to all other arrivals. The Australian government had previously suggested that restrictions might ease to visitors in 2022.

What’s on offer

Are you looking for wild open spaces? World-class beaches? A thrumming food and drinks scene? Australia has all of that in spades. From Uluru to the Sydney Opera House, its icons span the Outback to the cities, sacred spaces to cultural centers. Plus, of course, there’s that laidback, beach-driven lifestyle.

Who can go

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family (including parents) may enter. From November 1, quarantine rules in some Australian regions have been relaxed (see Entry Requirements below).

A two-way “travel bubble” between Australia and New Zealand began April 19, but has now been paused until the end of the year as the Delta variant has hit Australia — which, previously, had been largely unaffected by the pandemic.

However, one way quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to participating jurisdictions in Australia for fully vaccinated travelers resumed November 1. For more information on the bubble, see here.

Australia will also reopen quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated arrivals from Singapore on November 21.

Entry requirements

All arrivals to Australia must be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

The previous strict quarantine regulations have been dropped at a national level, meaning that individual states and territories must take their own decisions.

New South Wales and Victoria, for example, have dropped the quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals and for children under 12. Western Australia, however, requires 14 days quarantine.

Passengers from some destinations in the Pacific may present a test taken within 96 hours of departure.

US CDC Travel Advisory:

Level 3: High. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid travel. There have been over 174,000 cases and 1,768 deaths as of November 3.

