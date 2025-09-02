Chloë Grace Moretz marries partner Kate Harrison

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and photographer Kate Harrison have announced that they are married.

Moretz, 28, known for her roles in movies such as “Kick-Ass” and “Bad Neighbours 2,” and model Harrison, 34, tied the knot over Labor Day weekend, it was announced in an interview with Vogue.

The pair wore wedding dresses and party outfits designed by Louis Vuitton, and Moretz thanked the fashion house and its artistic director for womenswear Nicolas Ghesquière in an Instagram post Monday.

“Words can’t begin to express how this feels,” she wrote.

“Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds. We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful,” added Moretz.

Moretz and Harrison have been linked for several years but have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. They confirmed their engagement on January 1 this year.

Vogue magazine attended the final wedding dress fitting at the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris, France, in the lead up to the wedding.

“We are overwhelmed in a good way,” Moretz told the magazine, while Harrison added: “I think that’s the moment that really makes it set in that it’s real.”

The pair didn’t see each other’s outfits before the big day, with the fittings performed separately.

Moretz wore a blue wedding dress, which she said was part of a decision to take a non-traditional route.

“It just feels like me,” Moretz told Vogue. “I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

Meanwhile, Harrison wore a white embellished bustier and skirt with a birdcage veil at the front and a cathedral length veil at the back.

“The thing I’m the most excited for – other than being married – is that first look moment,” Harrison told Vogue.

“Having no idea of what we look like in our dresses, it’s going to be so special. This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I’m ready.”

